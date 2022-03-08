Sinister Six Adaptoid Vs Amazing Spider-Man #900

As Marvel Comics teased yesterday, Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness' Amazing Spider-Man #900 will be published in June 2022 – otherwise known as Amazing Spider-Man #6.

Hitting stands the same month as Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 will mark an incredible 900 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! The landmark issue will be a giant-sized spectacular that will see new series writer Zeb Wells teaming up with all-star artist Ed McGuinness who will bring his iconic art to the title for the first time. Taking place in the aftermath of the new run's first arc, Peter Parker is still reeling from his brutal battle with Tombstone and now must contend with a terrifying take on the iconic Sinister Six! Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID, a being equipped with the abilities of Spidey's greatest foes: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, and Sandman. It'll be one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending! "There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the — ah, what does it matter what I think. ED MCGUINNESS is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out???" Wells said. "Zeb and Ed are trying to do the impossible — top Lee & Ditko's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! And that's not the only thing that #900 has — including some shocks that are going to make you say WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!?!" Editor Nick Lowe promised. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Wraparound Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 6/22

Here's what we reported last week. In April 2022, Marvel Comics will publish a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 and #2, a new relaunch for the character for his 60th anniversary at Marvel Comics, by Zeb Wells and John Romita. But, as Marvel EIC CB Cebulski told comic book retailers at last weekend's ComicsPRO event, Marvel will not only have one big anniversary Spider-Man title, but two. June 2022 will publish Amazing Spider-Man #5 as Amazing Spider-Man #900, its legacy number if you add all the different Amazing Spider-Man volumes together.

Here are the Marvel Comics solicitations for Amazing Spider-Man in April and May 2022. As we wait to discover… what did Peter do?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220786

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $5.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220803

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

• The best couple in comics is done?

• You aren't going to believe what is happening in this volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MANIn Shops: Apr 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220941

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

• I know that this is just #3, but did you notice that it's LGY #897? That means something big is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER!

• There are things you don't know about Tombstone.

• Neither you, nor Spider-Man, will ever forget them. RATED T+In Shops: May 11, 2022 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220945

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

• After what just happened with Tombstone, Spider-Man still has to fight a whole well-armed gang to save dozens of innocent New Yorkers.

• With his spider-powers, he can probably take ten or fifteen of them, right? What if there's thirty of them?

• ASM #900 is almost here! RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022 SRP: $3.99

Here's what Marvel said about the relaunch;

His "Shed" storyline is considered one of the best Spider-Man stories of all time, his bold work on NEW WARRIORS laid the groundwork for CIVIL WAR, and he's currently making waves within the Spidey mythos in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's current "Beyond" era. Now hit writer Zeb Wells is ready to begin a new age at the helm of one of Marvel's all-time great comic book series. Wells will be joined on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN by none other than the legend himself—JOHN ROMITA JR. The definitive AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artist made his grand return to Marvel Comics last year specifically for this run and is back to bring Spider-Man's world to the page with his singular, unmatched finesse. Arriving in April, Wells and Romita Jr.'s run will house all the classic elements fans love about Peter Parker, surprising new takes on your favorite Spider-Man foes, and the answer to the question that will be on everyone's mind: WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO? Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's even on the outs with Aunt May! After a terrible and mysterious incident, no one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and Tombstone makes a move that will remind readers why he's one of Spider-Man's most terrifying villains… "Spider-Man doesn't turn sixty every year," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, "and we are going BIG with this run cramming it with the biggest WTF moments Spidey has ever had. Zeb and JRJR will go down in history as one of the best creative teams ever!"