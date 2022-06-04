Sins Of The Black Flamingo Thank FOC It's Saturday, 4th of June 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items. But no DC this week, they are giving it a miss.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Sins Of The Black Flamingo by Andrew Wheeler, Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain launches from Image Comics. "OCCULT NOIR. MIAMI SLEAZE. Sebastian Harlow is the Black Flamingo, a flamboyant and narcissistic thief who gets his kicks stealing mystic artifacts from the wealthy and corrupt of Miami's occult underground. When his latest job leads him to his biggest score so far, the hedonistic outlaw discovers something he wasn't looking for-something to believe in." Oh and he gets friends to back him up – "'Be Gay, Do Crimes' as pure pop art. This outlaw occultist queer heist book goes for your throat, your heart, your groin, and your wallet, and will leave you covered in glitter and feathers, absolutely breathless." – Kieron Gillen. "Sins Of The Black Flamingo is a drop-dead gorgeous, funny, and sexy book! Within pages you immediately know that Sebastian Harlow is the most exciting new character in years! Dripping with Wheeler's wit and looking fabulous thanks to stunning work by Moore and Bonvillain, you're going to want more immediately!" – Chip Zdarsky

with the Love And War collection of the ComiXology Originals digital serie by Andrew Wheeler and . "Finding yourself torn between two potential boyfriends is tough. Domo is learning that it's even tougher when you're trying to win the captaincy of your school's tug-of-war team! His competition is Jocasta, a serious athlete who will stop at nothing to prove she's the best. Can Domo lead his team to victory while he struggles with his feelings for ambitious Gabriel and flamboyant Emil? Love-and-War is a queer sports rom com about how our conflicting passions can pull us in different directions! While Chip Zdarsky launches Public Domain #1 from Image Comics and writes the following solicitation… "Syd Dallas is responsible for pop culture's greatest hero: THE DOMAIN! But his sons Miles and David have a complicated relationship with both the creation and their creator. Can they convince their dad to fight for their family's legacy?This fun and heartfelt series written and illustrated by Eisner winner CHIP ZDARSKY (SEX CRIMINALS, Daredevil) explores a WILD ALTERNATE WORLD where comic book creators aren't properly acknowledged or compensated for their creations!! Crazy, I know!!Hi, it's me, CHIP! I'm writing this solicitation!" Hi Chip…

While Seven Secrets comes to an end with #18 by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo from Boom Studios. "The truth about Caspar's origins is finally revealed! In this mind-blowing ending, discover the future of the order and the very nature of the secrets themselves!"

and . "A vivid space odyssey where Satchel Walker, a man out of time, finds himself caught between desperate factions as they battle for resources in the perilous orbit of a dying star. It's music, and more importantly the power and emotion that music can conjure, which could bring an end to the conflict, restore harmony to the timestream, and reveal Walker's true place in the universe." With 1:5 and 1:10 tiered covers. Dark Spaces: Wildfire #1 by Scott Snyder and Hayden Sherman launches that line from IDW. "Six weeks into the slow burn of the historic Arroyo Fire, a crew of women from an inmate firefighting program are risking everything on the frontlines when their newest recruit – a white-collar convict with a deep network of shady dealers – discovers they're mere miles from her crooked former associate's mansion. When she proposes a plan to abandon their duties and hunt for riches under cover of smoke and ash, the team must decide if they're ready to jeopardize their one sure path back to normalcy for a shot at a score that would change their lives… But is this a flicker of fortune or a deadly trap?"

Vamp is a graphic novel by Jim Eckels and Emmanuel Bazil from Mythos hitting FOC. "The biggest hush-hush in Vegas is that Sanctus Hotel & Casino is run by vampires. Julian Smith is their personal cleaner, and as Head of Guest Relations, he works day and night to make sure the bloodiest secrets stay buried with the unluckier guests while keeping the rest of the clientele healthy, happy, and coming back for more. But his world turns upside down when an old flame comes back in town and paints the town red."

Dark Horse has Art of DuckTales in standard and deluxe editions. "Like Scrooge into the Money Bin, dive into this beautiful, oversized coffee-table book and read tales of the making of the series from developers Matt Youngberg, Francisco Angones, Suzanna Olson, and others. Join in on the adventure with exclusive interviews with the cast including David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Miccuci (Webby), Don Cheadle (Donald Duck), and many more!" The deluxe edition has a slipcase that houses a gold-gilded version the book, an exclusive DuckTales Guidebook that contains expanded versions of the interviews with the crew and cast, and a finely crafted replica of Scrooge's Number One Dime.

and Hellboy & BPRD get a new one-shot. Old Man Whittier from Mike Mignola and Gabriel Hernandez Walta. "Trouble runs in the Whittier family! When Catherine Whittier learns she's inherited the family home, she knows better than to go back alone, and Hellboy's experience with the family (in Hellboy: The Whittier Legacy) makes him the perfect one to make sure any unkind spirits are rest. Because in a house with a history like this, "plot" can mean more than just a family graveyard."

TMNT: Armageddon Game: Opening Moves #1 by Tom Waltz and Fero Peniche with a 1:10 cover by Kevin Eastman is a prequel to the upcoming Armageddon Game event. "The Rat King is scheming behind the scenes, and it will be up to the Shredder to find a way to stop the trickster god and his new trio of terror-Madame Null, Baxter Stockman, and LeatherKrang! Will the former master of the Foot Clan be able to locate the necessary counter-pieces to foil the Rat King's latest deadly gambit-or will chaos rule the day in NYC and Mutant Town? One thing's for certain: the answers won't be found in only one dimension."

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #2 by Christos Gage and Sergio Davila . THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE! The hunt for the Zero Shard leads Spider-Man and his allies to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and the Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! With 1:25 and 1:50 tiered variant covers.

X-Men launches the Hellfire Gala with a one-shot by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli . NEW TEAM REVEALED! At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!? With tiered covers 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 virgin cover by Artgerm.

and launches from Antarctic Press. "The feline fatale claws her way out of the pages of Exciting Comics into her own title! There's a new villain in town named Scalphunter, and he's cunning for Gatman, but he hasn't counted on the hero's daughter coming to the rescue as Cat Girl!" Gold Digger #289, #290 and #291 all FOC at the same time, as the book heads towards its #300 conclusion.

Nyobi Origins #1 also launched from Antarctic, by Larry Higgins and Juan Antonio Ontivero "The origin story seven years in the making! Years ago, a talented teen named Nyobi was performing in an all-girl J-pop super-group called The Geisha Dolls. At age 16, during a concert at a mall in Tokyo, she was being mobbed by fans when her powers manifested:. A ring of light flashed before of everyone's eyes, and she was gone. She reappeared at the back of the building, and quickly realized her life was about to change forever!In the tradition of Punchline and Rags, we're offering this special, super-limited cover of our saucy super-heroine, delicately delineated by Punchline artist Matthew Weldon, for FREE with every purchase of 20 copies of the standard Nyobi: Origins one-shot!"

While Space Lady #1 by Ashley Warwick from Behemoth Comics launches. "Space-Lady does her job exactly as the manual advises her. At least this is what her advisers think. She uses her incredible armour, technology, qualified immunity, and paycheck to get super, super high. She deals with crime in her sector anything but fairly, using any excuse to fight someone or break something. But today, after a heavy night of drinking, Space-Lady decides to sleep in and let her homemade AI police force handle crime. With a 1:5 tiered variant.

from Behemoth Comics launches. "Space-Lady does her job exactly as the manual advises her. At least this is what her advisers think. She uses her incredible armour, technology, qualified immunity, and paycheck to get super, super high. She deals with crime in her sector anything but fairly, using any excuse to fight someone or break something. But today, after a heavy night of drinking, Space-Lady decides to sleep in and let her homemade AI police force handle crime. With a 1:5 tiered variant. Tea Dragon Society by K. O'Neill gets a full three hardcover volume box set from Oni Press. "In the bewitching Tea Dragon Society series, two-time Eisner Award-winning creator K. O'Neill offers three stories featuring the enchanting world of Tea Dragons. Now collected in a beautiful box set with brand-new box cover art, readers can experience The Tea Dragon Society, The Tea Dragon Festival, and The Tea Dragon Tapestry from start to finish. This charming and peaceful trilogy is heartwarming, inclusive, and absolutely magical."

gets a full three hardcover volume box set from Oni Press. "In the bewitching Tea Dragon Society series, two-time Eisner Award-winning creator K. O'Neill offers three stories featuring the enchanting world of Tea Dragons. Now collected in a beautiful box set with brand-new box cover art, readers can experience The Tea Dragon Society, The Tea Dragon Festival, and The Tea Dragon Tapestry from start to finish. This charming and peaceful trilogy is heartwarming, inclusive, and absolutely magical." Oblivion Trials #1 by Brandon Chen, Fred Packard and Anderson Carman launches from Source Point Press. "What mystery lies on the other side of the afterlife? After his own abrupt death, a young boy, Kiko, finds himself whisked to an ethereal world into the boat of Charon, a deity that presents him with a choice that will decide his eternal fate.

The Boys gets its second oversized Omnibus. "All-new oversized Dust-Jacketed Hardcover printing collecting 26 amazing issues of the critically acclaimed series, currently running on Amazon Prime! Contains the stories: Herogasm, The Self-Preservation Society, Nothing Like it in the World, La Plume de Ma Tante Est Sur La Table, The Instant White-Hot Wild, What I Know, The Innocents, Believe, and Highland Laddie. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!"

Behemoth #1 launched from Scout Comics' Black Caravan imprint by Chris Kipiniak and J. K. Woodward . "Theresa is horrified to wake up and find she's turning into a monster. She learns she's not the only one when the government throws her into a detention camp with others going through the same transformation. Surrounded by beasts, Theresa tries to hold on to her humanity by training to become a government weapon as part of Project: Behemoth." With a 1:10 variant.

Vampiverse Presents Vamp #1 by Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson and Daniel Maine . "Torn from the pages of the hit series, Vampiverse! Meet this reality's version of Vampirella, the Vamp, a mysterious crime fighter in the 1930s classic pulp style who could give the Shadow a run for his money! But who is the Vamp? Where did she come from, and how did she become the scourge of all things evil? And what is her terrifying connection to the Cult of Chaos? Join us this summer for a titanic tale of terror, action and adventure from the creative team behind the hit VAMPIVERSE miniseries!"

and launches from Legendary Comics, with a prince bump since solicitation from $21.99 to $24.99 for FOC. Beneath An Alien Sky is a new graphic novel by Rocketship Entertainment by Sid Kotian. "The Krimikitan are an alien race who brought themselves to the brink of complete ecological destruction. After a devastating war they refer to as the Realignment their society reformed themselves under the leadership of a god like AI called Control. Having done away with the political class, peace reigned. The new societies were self-contained inside giant domes. The natural world outside was left to heal itself unencumbered by their meddling. However not everyone was happy with this Realignment. Appi, a remnant of the old world, plots to ruin the world by introducing the universe's most violent and invasive species into the fragile, recovering ecosystem. Standing in his way is Kopa, a cop. Appi and the creature's destructive ambition and Kopa's naïve ambition collide with the fate of the domed city and the struggling natural world outside hanging in the balance."

"The Krimikitan are an alien race who brought themselves to the brink of complete ecological destruction. After a devastating war they refer to as the Realignment their society reformed themselves under the leadership of a god like AI called Control. Having done away with the political class, peace reigned. The new societies were self-contained inside giant domes. The natural world outside was left to heal itself unencumbered by their meddling. However not everyone was happy with this Realignment. Appi, a remnant of the old world, plots to ruin the world by introducing the universe's most violent and invasive species into the fragile, recovering ecosystem. Standing in his way is Kopa, a cop. Appi and the creature's destructive ambition and Kopa's naïve ambition collide with the fate of the domed city and the struggling natural world outside hanging in the balance." Batman Earth One gets a complete collection by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank.

DC Vs Vampires #1 gets a Killers one-shot from Matthew Rosenberg and Mike Bowden. "In the shadow of the new Vampire World Order, Harley Quinn rules the human underworld in this age of darkness. She has survived by only looking out for herself…but she might have just found the key to saving the world." With a 1:25 tiered variant for FOC.

What's on your FOC?

