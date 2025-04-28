Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bliss On Tap, Six Shots

Six Shots Launches in Bliss On Tap's July 2025 Solicits

Six Shots #1 by Brian Phillipson, Jordan Lichtman and Alex Cormack launches in Bliss On Tap's July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Six Shots follows a grieving father’s violent quest for revenge after a deadly deal with the Devil

Revolution Of Cassandra #2 continues the indie action-romance saga set amid civil war and revolution

Bliss On Tap was founded by Phil and Brian Phillipson, creators of God the Dyslexic Dog with Alex Nino

Bliss On Tap launches Six Shots by Brian Phillipson, Jordan Lichtman and Alex Cormack in their July 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as the continuing Revolution Of Cassandra, by Eric D Howell and Orpheus Collar. Bliss on Tap was founded in 2004 by the father & son creative team Phil Phillipson & Brian Phillipson when they published their indie comic book & graphic novel series God the Dyslexic Dog with art by Alex Nino.

SIX SHOTS #1 (OF 2)

BLISS ON TAP

MAY251292

(W) Brian Phillipson, Jordan Lichtman (A / CA) Alex Cormack

Adam Berodach is a man who has lost everything-his family, his career and day-by-day, his sanity. When his family is killed in a violent home invasion robbery, he is presented a unique opportunity to avenge their murders: send five worthy souls to Hell and Adam will be served up the man who stole the lives of his wife and young daughter. Penniless and distraught, a deal with the Devil finds Adam provided with a crude Western revolver and little else to guide him on his dark journey. But such bargains are never what they seem. Violent and unpredictable, Six Shots asks: Who would you send to Hell for one shot at revenge?

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

REVOLUTION OF CASSANDRA #2 (OF 3)

BLISS ON TAP

MAY251291

(W) Eric D Howell (A) Orpheus Collar (CA) Gus Vazquez

While caught in the crossfire of a raging civil war, a patchouli-wearing, humanitarian must save her tomboy sister from the firing squad by beseeching help from a right-wing gun-smuggler, and changes the entire course of the war by inadvertently starting her own revolution. An action-romance in the tradition of The African Queen or Romancing The Stone, Cassandra is the dread-lock & Birkenstock equivalent to Lara Croft. A female Don Quixote living life as it should be. A story about using your voice for what you believe in, not screaming about what you're against!

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

