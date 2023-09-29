Posted in: AWA, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: lcsd, local comic shop day, Space Usagi, Spider-Boy, white widow

Something Is Killing The Spider-Boys in Local Comic Shop Day 2023

Local Comic Shop Day offers exclusive items and variant covers available only at bricks and mortar comic book stores. And so it is for 2023.

Local Comic Shop Day is sponsored by ComicsPRO, the Trade Organization for comic book stores, and encourages comic book stores and publishers to run a special Local Comic Shop Day every year, with exclusive items and variant covers available only at bricks and mortar comic book stores.

Here's a few details and covers have been released so far by Dark Horse, Marvel, Boom, and AWA for Local Comic Shop Day 2023 so far.

Space Usagi: Death and Honor #1 (CVR A) (Local Comic Shop Day) (Sketch) (Jennifer L. Meyer)

Dark Horse

Comic Script by: Stan Sakai

Illustrated by: Stan Sakai

Cover Design or Artwork by: Jennifer L. Meyer

Issue #1 of Space Usagi: Death and Honor Local Comic Shop Day featuring a sketch variant by Jennifer L. Meyer! As a general of the Shirohoshi Clan's space fleet, it's Usagi's responsibility to keep the lord and his family safe. Now tasked with the education and protection of the lord's heir, Usagi must remain vigilant at all times to protect the heir from a murderous plot and an unexpected betrayal. The rabbit ronin's classic adventure in space—now in color! $4.99

LCSD 2023 WHITE WIDOW #1 DAVID MARQUEZ VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG238160

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) David Marquez

Yelena Belova returns! Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel's most enigmatic antiheroes.

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

Final Orders Due: Oct 01, 2023

SRP: $4.99

LCSD 2023 SPIDER-BOY #1 CHRIS CAMPANA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG238027

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Chris Campana

SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED! Spinning out of the pages of DAN SLOTT and MARK BAGLEY's monumental SPIDER-MAN run-here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy's secret history as Spider-Man's sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER! Rated T In Shops: Nov 01, 2023 SRP: $5.99

LCSD 2023 RED LIGHT #1 (OF 4) SEXY COVER ED (MR)

AWA

AUG238865

(W) Sarah Cho (A/CA) Priscilla Petraites

EXCLUSIVE FOR LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY – A POLYBAGGED, SEXY COVER VARIANT OF AWA'S NEW SCI-FI EROTIC THRILLER, LIMITED TO JUST 500 COPIES! Get ready for a red-hot futuristic erotic thriller that sits at the intersection of sex and tech by exciting new writer Sarah Cho and artist Priscilla Petraites (Chariot, Hit Me). The cover of this sexy variant edition of AWA's steamy new thriller features interior art by Priscilla Petraites and is strictly limited to just 500 copies! This sexy variant arrives in stores in a black polybag with just the logo and the top of the art peeking through. Lacy is an A.I. sex worker in a futuristic Red Light District. And Lacy knows exactly what her clients want – better than they know it themselves. Housed in a high-tech brothel under the watchful eye of the mysterious Mister, Lacy has little in her manufactured life besides work. All that changes when she befriends Natalie, an orphaned child who comes into her care. Now Lacy and Natalie are on a mission to escape the Red Light District, only to find themselves flung headlong into the mystery behind Lacy's creation. Quantities are limited. Allocations may occur. In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 09, 2023 SRP: $10.00

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR T LCSD FOIL VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL239081

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica must finally face the deadly doppelganger-the Duplicitype-but can she survive in the end? And with everyone in the town of Tribulation at Cutter's mercy, who will pay the ultimate price?In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 Final Orders Due: Oct 02, 2023 SRP: $9.99

BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR J LCSD FOIL VAR FRISON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230034

(W) Mattson Tomlin, Keanu Reeves (A) Rebekah Isaacs (CA) Jenny Frison

The lone survivor of Olos, a long-dead empire that once thrived, tells a tale of B.'s distant past, and the death and cataclysm he brought forth But what else did B. find that could have driven him to such violence? The heart is as much a weapon as any in B.'s arsenal.. Created by the iconic Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR and The Batman Part II screenwriter and Eisner Award-nominated writer Mattson Tomlin (A Vicious Circle, Batman: The Imposter) is joined by hit artist Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Money Shot) to bring fans more brutality from the ancient past!In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $12.99

RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR H LCSD FOIL EJIKURE

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230022

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Ejikure

If you had a chance to join the Power Rangers, would you do it? 13-year-old Sage lives on an isolated lunar colony with her adoptive father, but her days on the farm will change forever when she comes across a wreckage with wounded passengers… people from an academy training to be something called… POWER RANGERS! Fresh off their Free Comic Book Day preview, acclaimed YA author Maria Ingrande Mora (Fragile Remedy) and superstar artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve: Children of the Moon) introduce a bold new expansion of the Power Rangers Universe! For the first time, discover the amazing school where Rangers are trained, and find out for yourself which Ranger color you would join! Would you test your might as a Red Ranger, never surrender as a Black Ranger, inspire those around you as a Pink Ranger, show no fear as a Yellow Ranger, or prove that you're the smartest kid on the team as a Blue Ranger? Enroll today!In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!