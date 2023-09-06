"Something Is Wrong With The Droids" Across Star Wars: Dark Droids

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: boba fett, Dark Droids, Something Is Wrong With The Droids, star wars

There is only one Google entry for the phrase "something is wrong with the droids". But there may be more from Star Wars: Dark Droids.

There is only one Google entry for the phrase "something is wrong with the droids", to an episode of Star Wars Resistance. But I get the feeling there may be quite a few more courtesy of Star Wars: Dark Droids #2. Which has the phrase that zombie robot plague The Scourge doesn't want anyone to say until it is too late…

"Something is wrong with the droids." It's being said elsewhere though.

By Lobot over in Star Wars #39 in Jabba The Hutt's palace.

As well as Boba Fett in last week's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.

Who also pops by the palace today as well, to deal with those Scourge-infected droids as well.

While even Luke Skywalker comes close…

Is anyone planning "Something Is Wrong With The Droids" shirts for convention season?

STAR WARS DARK DROIDS #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230783

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Leinil Yu

The horror continues as THE SCOURGE begins to execute its grand plan, orchestrating its droid minions across the galaxy. It learns more with every passing moment, grows stronger…and is selecting the next targets on its path to total dominion over all mechanical intelligence! Standing in its way, only the warrior-priest droid AJAX SIGMA and the sentient droids of the SECOND REVELATION. Rated T In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $4.99 STAR WARS #38

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230794

(W) Charles Soule (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Stephen Segovia

TATOOINE TREASON! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN! As the SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS makes its way through the palace of JABBA THE HUTT on Tatooine, LANDO CALRISSIAN is faced with a dire situation as he attempts to save the life of his old friend LOBOT. Their salvation is hidden deep within the palace… …but will they live long enough to find it? Rated T In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $4.99 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #37

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231074

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE HAUNTING SECRET MISSION OF JANGO FETT!

A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN! The BOUNTY HUNTERS must contend with the looming shadow of the sins of BOBA FETT'S father! What is the secret that lurks on the mysterious droid outpost, THE HAVEN? Who is TARR KLIGSON and what is his connection to Jango Fett? Rated T In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: $4.99

