McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Batman: Three Jokers Frostbite Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as a new Frostbite Exclusive Joker has arrived at GameStop

Limited edition translucent cyan Joker collectible, with only 7,250 pieces available.

Figure comes with iconic crowbar, camera accessories, and a base for display purposes.

Eager collectors can pre-order The Comedian for a chill price of $29.99 with a June 2024 launch.

McFarlane Toys is bringing an icy new DC Multiverse figure to GameStop as they unveil the Joker (Frostbite Edition) figure. Coming to life from DC Comics Batman: Three Jokers, The Comedian is back but will be getting a frost new deco that is a translucent cyan design. This Gold Label figure will surely put the Joker on ice and will be limited to only 7,250 pieces. Everything about The Comedian's original release has returned, including his crowbar and camera accessories, along with a figure base. This marks the second Frostbite figure to arrive exclusively at GameStop, with Batman (Rebirth) getting a similar release and still being offered online. It will be interesting to see if the other Joker will be getting Frostbite Variants in the future or if this is just a single release. Either way, it looks like DC Multiverse Frostbite variants are set as GameStop exclusive releases, so many Captain Cold or Mr. Freeze can join this line for the perfect release. Batman and Joker fans can snag up and chill out with The Comedian for $29.99, and he is set for a June 2024 release date.

DC Multiverse Batman: Three Jokers – The Joker (Frostbite)

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker™ fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red, like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman™ and Gotham City! In a stunning turn of events, Batman has learned that there are, in fact, three versions of The Joker operating in Gotham City™. This one, known as "The Comedian" among the trio, is far more clever than his counterparts and harbors the hopes of becoming Batman's one true tormentor."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker features "FROSTBITE" translucent cyan deco

Accessories include crowbar, camera, figure base, authenticated art card and an art card display base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

