Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In April 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Sinnoh-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in April 2024.

Article Summary April 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliance of Sinnoh’s Stars.

Charizard V Alternate Art takes the lead at $119.39.

Trainer Gallery subset: Umbreon VMAX at the forefront.

Overall rise in Sword & Shield-era chase card value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in January 2022, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $119.39 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $55.23 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $32.36 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $31.02 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $17.53 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $14.68 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $13.71 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $12.43 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $10.07 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $8.91

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.29 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $19.24 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $17.60 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $14.68 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $12.43

We are seeing Sword & Shield chase cards up across the board, and the main hit of Brilliant Stars is very much part of that. The Charizard V Alternate Art jumped $25 this past month, working its way back up toward its original high value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

