Somnus, A New Character Debuting In Marvel Pride By Luciano Vecchio
Last month, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Luciano Vecchio was creating a 35th-anniversary of Marvel's 25th-anniversary covers from 1986 for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1. In June, Marvel Comics is honouring Pride Month with their comic book celebration of LGBTQ+ characters and creators in their first-ever queer-centered special. A cover that reflects all those characters on a homage border – which the central image will be of a new character who is debuting in the comic book in question – which was left blank.
But now it seems that blank has been filled with that new character, Somnus. Though in the past tense? Reflecting the thirty-five-year history of the comic book border. Marvek Pride #1 will be published on the 23rd of June.
MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 VECCHIO FRAME VAR
Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE!
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA & MORE!
MARVEL CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ CHARACTERS & CREATORS WITH A RAINBOW-POWERED SPECIAL! Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered anthology! Ring in Pride Month with an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters from across the Marvel archive! New and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories – stories of inspiration and empowerment, stories that illustrate "the world outside your window" in full color. Plus, some of Marvel's biggest LGBTQ+ moments get a special reprinting. Don't miss an extraordinary new chapter in Marvel history! 88 pages/ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $9.99