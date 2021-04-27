Luciano Vecchio Debuts New Marvel LGBTQ+ Character On Variant Cover

As we have previously noted, it is the 35th Anniversary of the 25th Anniversary of Fantastic Four #1, which launched the Marvel Comics Universe and, in 1986, led to a line-wide look for the comic book publisher for a month, with a 25th-anniversary border of Marvel characters on every cover.

And now in June, Marvel Comics will honor Pride Month with their comic book celebration of LGBTQ+ characters and creators in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1, their first-ever queer-centered special. And a variant cover by artist Luciano Vecchio that reflects all those characters on a homage border – which the central image will be of a new character who is debuting in the comic book in question – left blank for now. Not even a silhouette…

We may see a lot of this like of cover – Ultimate Comics is releasing a series of cover variants reprising that border, with characters that never got a chance to be celebrated in that fashion before, beginning with the Beta Ray Bill #1 Retcon Frame variant by Mike Mckone.