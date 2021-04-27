Luciano Vecchio Debuts New Marvel LGBTQ+ Character On Variant Cover
As we have previously noted, it is the 35th Anniversary of the 25th Anniversary of Fantastic Four #1, which launched the Marvel Comics Universe and, in 1986, led to a line-wide look for the comic book publisher for a month, with a 25th-anniversary border of Marvel characters on every cover.
And now in June, Marvel Comics will honor Pride Month with their comic book celebration of LGBTQ+ characters and creators in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1, their first-ever queer-centered special. And a variant cover by artist Luciano Vecchio that reflects all those characters on a homage border – which the central image will be of a new character who is debuting in the comic book in question – left blank for now. Not even a silhouette…
We may see a lot of this like of cover – Ultimate Comics is releasing a series of cover variants reprising that border, with characters that never got a chance to be celebrated in that fashion before, beginning with the Beta Ray Bill #1 Retcon Frame variant by Mike Mckone.
MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 VECCHIO FRAME VAR
APR210818
Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE!
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA & MORE!
MARVEL CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ CHARACTERS & CREATORS WITH A RAINBOW-POWERED SPECIAL! Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered anthology! Ring in Pride Month with an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters from across the Marvel archive! New and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories – stories of inspiration and empowerment, stories that illustrate "the world outside your window" in full color. Plus, some of Marvel's biggest LGBTQ+ moments get a special reprinting. Don't miss an extraordinary new chapter in Marvel history! 88 pages/ONE-SHOT/Rated T+In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $9.99