Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla For Summer 2026

Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged:

Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla #1 by Nick Marino and Jack Lawrence will launch from IDW Publishing this summer.

Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla by writer Nick Marino and artist Jack Lawrence will launch from IDW Publishing this summer, the first time those franchises have collided together…

"When the King of the Monsters and other iconic kaiju mysteriously arrive in the Blue Blur's world, the brilliant and evil Dr. Eggman will try to harness the power of the kaiju for his own nefarious goals. Only Sonic and his amazing allies – including Amy, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow – will be able to stand in the villain's way and try to send the giant monsters back to their own world.

"I'm doing my best to cook up fun scenarios for Jack to draw, and then I'm making sure my panel counts leave enough room for him to properly play around with the fantastic spectacle that this crossover deserves," commented Marino. "I'm fascinated by the scale of life, how we perceive lifeforms differently from bacteria to planet-wide ecosystems, from micro to macro. This particular character combination allows me to explore that in a fun way, and it's been really satisfying. I hope our readers agree that the result is a cohesive mix of these two visual focuses​– small speedsters and massive monsters​– that delivers the best of both worlds!"

"Sonic and Godzilla are such fun, action-packed franchises on their own, so it was a natural fit to pair them together, and it's been a treat seeing the story and art come together," added IDW's Sonic Editorial. "We know how long fans have been asking for this crossover, and we wanted to make sure it'll be worth the wait, so we're going big: A mysterious portal, a massive kaiju attack on Sonic's World that inspires a new scheme by Dr. Eggman to take over the world, Knuckles and Shadow joining alongside Amy and Tails… and of course, plenty of Sonic and Godzilla!

"An undertaking like this isn't possible alone, though, so a huge thanks to our partners at SEGA® and Toho, who have been there every step of the way with guidance and support, and to our fantastic creative team of Nick Marino, Jack Lawrence, and colorist Reggie Graham, who have brought this story to life. It's been a blast working on this series, and we're so excited to finally be able to share it with fans!"