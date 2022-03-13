Soul Plumber #6 Preview: Series Finale

It's a preview of Soul Plumber #6, the series finale, in stores on Tuesday, which means one thing: it's time for the bill. Plus a giant kaiju battle across the city. Check out the preview below.

SOUL PLUMBER #6

DC Comics

0122DC122

0122DC123 – Soul Plumber #6 Amanda Conner Cover – $4.99

(W) Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski (A/CA) John McCrea, PJ Holden

After five issues of blood, Bible verses, barf, and Blorps, it's all come down to this. How on Earth will a seminary dropout and his noseless pal save the day? The biblical, bizarre, and sometimes nauseating saga of Edgar Wiggins reaches its biblical, bizarre, and sometimes nauseating conclusion in this final issue that needs to be seen to be believed!

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

