198 Comics Publishers, And Who Is Distributing Them In The USA Now

198 comics and related publishers in the direct market ... and exactly who is distributing them across the USA right now

A few comic book retailers have asked me exactly which distributor is distributing which comic book publishers in the USA right now. Well, as it stands, there are currently five major bodies representing the most comic book publishers: Diamond, Penguin Random House, Lunar, Lunar Via Massive Indies, and Philbo Distribution. Universal Distribution is on its way. If I have missed any, let me know, and I'll do an edit.

10 Ton Press – Diamond 1984 Publishing – Diamond 3D Total Publishing – Diamond 77 Publishing – Diamond A Kid and A Comic – Philbo Aardvark Vanaheim – Diamond Ablaze – Lunar, Diamond Abrams – Diamond, Lunar AC Comics – Diamond Acoustic Learning – Diamond Advent Comics – Philbo Afterlight Comics – Diamond Aftershock Comics – Diamond Ahoy Comics – Lunar, Diamond Aloha Comics – Diamond Altruist Comics – Lunar via Massive Indies American Mythology Productions – Diamond Andrews McMeel – Diamond Antarctic Press – Lunar via Massive Indies, Philbo, Diamond Archie Comics – Lunar, Diamond Aspen MLT – Diamond Atheneum Books – Diamond At Comics – Philbo Avatar Press – Diamond Avery Hill Publishing – Diamond AWA – Lunar, Diamond Baby Tattoo Books – Diamond Bad Egg – Diamond Bad Idea – Lunar Bad Kids Press – Diamond Baobab – Diamond Battle Quest Comics – Diamond Berserker – Diamond Black Dog & Leventhal – Diamond Black Mask – Lunar Blackbox Comics – Diamond Bliss On Tap – Diamond Boom Studios – Penguin Random House Broken Oar Comics – Philbo Button Books – Diamond Cambrian Comics – Lunar via Massive Indies Cartoon Books – Diamond, Lunar Cinebook – Diamond Clarion Books – Diamond Clover Press – Lunar, Diamond Comic Shop News Inc – Diamond, Lunar Committed Comics – Philbo Cosmic Lion Production – Diamond Cosmic Times – Diamond Counterpoint Comics – Philbo Critical Entertainment – Diamond, Lunar Crusade Comics – Philbo Dark Horse Comics – Penguin Random House Denpa Books – Diamond Devils Due – Diamond Difference Engine – Diamond Disney – Penguin Random House Drawn & Quarterly – Lunar, Diamond Dren – Diamond, Philbo Dstlry – Penguin Random House Dynamite – Lunar, Diamond Edge Comics – Philbo Epicenter Comics – Diamond Expanse – Diamond Execution Posse Holdings – Lunar Fakku – Diamond Fanattik – Diamond Fanfare Presents Ponent Mon – Diamond Fangoria Publishing – Diamond Fantagraphics – Lunar, Diamond Fantoons – Diamond Farrar- Straus and Giroux – Diamond Fairsquare Graphics – Philbo Feiwel & Friends – Diamond First Second Books – Diamond Flip City Magazine – Diamond Floating Worlds – Lunar, Diamond FPG – Diamond Get Your Medz – Philbo Golden Books – Diamond Grok! Comics – Philbo Harper Collins – Diamond Heavy Metal – Lunar Massive Indies, Diamond Hermes Press – Diamond Highwater Press – Diamond Hoffman International – Lunar via Massive Indies Home Brewed Comics – Philbo Horrorhound Ltd – Diamond Humanoids – Diamond Hyperion Avenue – Diamond Ilex Press – Diamond IDW – Penguin Random House Ignition Press – Penguin Random House Image Comics – Lunar Inklores – Diamond Insight Editions – Diamond Invader Comics – Lunar via Massive Indies IPI Comics – Diamond, Lunar Invader Comics – Diamond, Lunar Iron Circus Comics – Diamond Ize Press – Diamond Keenspot – Diamond, Lunar, via Execution Possse Holdings Kevsyie International – Philbo Knuckle Supper Studio – Philbo Kodansha – Penguin Random House Kotobukiya – Diamond Lab Press – Diamond Laguna Studios – Diamond Last Gasp – Diamond Lev Gleason – Diamond Little Brown – Diamond Little Simon – Diamond Living The Line – Diamond Locus Magazine – Diamond Mad Cave Studios – Lunar Macmillan Childrens Books – Diamond Mariner Books – Diamond Massive – Diamond, Lunar Marvel Comics – Penguin Random House Mariner Books – Diamond Metropolitan Books – Diamond Midnight Comics – Philbo Midnight Factory – Diamond, Lunar via Massive Indies Monstrous Books – Philbo Moonstone – Diamond NBM – Diamond One Peace Books – Diamond Oniric Comics – Philbo Orbit – Diamond Owlkids – Diamond Panick – Lunar Massive Indies, Diamond Panini Comics – Diamond Pantheon Books – Diamond Papercutz – Lunar Penguin Young Readers – Penguin Random House Philbo Publishing – Philbo Phoenix Studios – Diamond Picture Window Books – Diamond Pocket Jack Comics – Diamond Pow Pow – Lunar Ps Artbooks – Diamond Pure Arts Limited – Diamond Quill Tree Books – Diamond Rae Medida – Lunar via Massive Indies Random House – Penguin Random House Red 5 Comics – Diamond Rebellion/2000AD – Diamond, Lunar Rekcah Comics – Lunar Roaring Brook Press – Diamond Rocketship Entertainment – Lunar Rocky Nook – Diamond Running Press – Diamond Saturday AM – Diamond Scholastic – Lunar Scratch Comics – Diamond Scream Horror Magazine – Diamond Selfmadehero – Diamond Seven Seas Entertainment – Penguin Random House SHP Comics – Diamond, Lunar via Massive Indies Shift Presents – Diamond Silver Sprocket – Lunar Silverline – Diamond Simon & Schuster Books – Diamond Spero – Philbo Sqp Art Books – Diamond Square Enix Inc – Diamond Storm King Comics – Diamond Strangers – Lunar Street Noise Books – Diamond Surreal Entertainment – Diamond TDJ Comic Studios – Philbo Ten Speed Press – Diamond Th3rd World Studios – Diamond Thunder Bay Press – Diamond Timebomb Comics – Diamond Titan Comics – Diamond, Lunar TokyoPop – Penguin Random House Ton Press – Diamond Tripwire – Diamond Tuttle Publishing – Diamond Twomorrows – Lunar Twisted Comics – Diamond Udon Studios – Lunar Uncivilized Comics – Diamond, Lunar University Press Of Mississippi – Diamond Vault Comics – Lunar Valiant – Penguin Random House via IDW Viking Books – Diamond Viz – Diamond Warrant Publishing Company – Diamond Webtoon Unscrolled – Diamond Wellbeck Publishing – Diamond White Cat Comics – Lunar via Massive Indies William Morrow – Diamond Yen Press – Diamond Z2 Comics – Diamond, Lunar Zdarsky Comics News – Lunar Zenescope – Philbo Distribution, Direct

In addition, Universal distributes most in Canada and Diamond UK still does in the UK, but not Lunar exclusive publishers such as Mad Cave, Rekcah and Twomorrows.

