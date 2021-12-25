Space Bastards and Asphalt Blues in Humanoids March 2022 Solicits

Humanoids launch The Incal Universe in their Free Comic Book Day offerings, as well as more Space Bastards and Asphalt Blues in their March 2022 solicits and solicitations. Here's a look-see at what is coming.

FCBD 2022 INCAL UNIVERSE

HUMANOIDS INC

JAN220023

(W) Brandon Thomas, Dan Waters, Mark Russell (A / CA) Pete Woods, Jon Davis-Hunt, Yanick Paquette

Jodorowsky and Moebius's The Incal was a shot across the bow of graphic storytelling, an epic explosion of staggering art, mind-blowing worldbuilding, and ambitious plotting that combined to make one of the most influential comics of all time. Now, 42 years after its initial publication–and with a major movie adaptation in the works from filmmaker Taika Waititi–the Incal-verse expands with three extraordinary new series: Kill Wolfhead, by Brandon Peterson and Pete Woods; Dying Star, by Dan Waters and Jon Davis-Hunt; and Psychoverse, by Mark Russell and Yanick Paquette. Get your first look here!

Preview Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

SPACE BASTARDS COST OF DOING BUSINESS VOL 02

HUMANOIDS INC

JAN221477

Superstar artist Darick Robertson (The Boys, Happy!) is joined by acclaimed artists Simon Bisley, Clint Langley, Colin MacNeil, and Gabo for the second pulse-pounding volume, written by Eric Peterson and Joe Aubrey!

A Space Bastard can be anything-pervert, dope fiend, refugee, drunk, thief, or psychopath-but they don't care what you call them. All that matters is delivering packages and getting paid. That is, until a vicious attack leaves much of their number dead. Then, all that matters is sweet, sweet revenge! Lunatics like these don't want to be district manager or employee of the month. A Postal Carrier stays in the job because they've found the one thing in the IPS they couldn't find anywhere else: a home. One they will defend until the bitter end!

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 24.99

ASPHALT BLUES (MR)

HUMANOIDS INC

JAN221479

2032. It's been thirteen years since Nina and Mick split up. Both have since rebuilt their lives, but at what cost? Nina lives with a powerful man who is jealous of her attraction to others, while Mick's wife suffers from severe depression. The two former lovers don't know it, but their daily lives remain intertwined-each moment intersecting with another, driving towards cataclysmic actions on both grand and personal scales, culminating in a deeply poetic and sensual exploration of the disenchantment of love.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 34.99

MAKHNO UKRAINIAN FREEDOM FIGHTER (MR)

HUMANOIDS INC

JAN221480

The spellbinding true story of the infamous Ukrainian anarchist and revolutionary.

In early 20th century Ukraine, anarchist Nestor Makhno, the son of peasants, was among the most heroic and colorful figures of the Russian Revolution, encouraging his people to find and embrace social and economic self-determination. This is his story, of a military strategist who tirelessly defied both the Bolsheviks and the Germans to protect his homeland.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 22.99

