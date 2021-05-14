Space Pirate Captain Harlock? Thank FOC It's Friday, 14th of May 2021

What's FOC-ing today?



The Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton launched from Image Comics from Kyle Starks and Chris Schweizer , returnable and with a variant cover (above) by Erica Henderson.

Heroes Reborn reaches #6 with spinoffs for Night-Gwen and Squadron Savage.

Good Luck #1 from Matthew Erman and Stefano Simeone is up from Boom Studios (with this 1:25 cover by Jung-Geun Yoon ) – as is Eve #2 with the 1:25 cover by Ethan Young.

Erik Larsen finally ends Ant with #12 – before a big relaunch in August.

finally ends Ant with #12 – before a big relaunch in August. Something Is Killing The Children is turning #17, and gets its own 1:25 cover by Jung-Geun Yoon too.

Ablaze launches Space Pirate Captain Harlock #1 by Leiji Matsumoto and Jerome Alquie with a cover by Yanick Paquette – and many-tiered variants up to 1:50 too. It will also get an FCBD title in August.

Finally WEB Of Spider-Man #1 hits FOC. Been a while.

Heavy on the mushrooms for this Delicacy graphic novel by James Albon from Top Shelf.

Jonathan Hickman's run on X-Men concludes with #21.

's run on X-Men concludes with #21. Dark Horse launches Secret Land #1 from Christofer Emgard and Tomas Aira.

Dynamite revive DIE-NAMITE as Die-Namite Lives with a new #1 by Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Carratu with an Ash Vs Vampirella cover by Arthur Suydam – one of many. Returnable to those who order 15 or more.

Dark Horse has a big book with Michael Avon Oeming's The Victories Omnibus.

Bunny Mask #1 is the new launch from Aftershock Comics by Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti. Returnable to those who order 10 copies or more.

and Returnable to those who order 10 copies or more. For DC Comics through Lunar, Represent comes to print, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow gets her own book again with Tom King, and Joker intrigues with #4…

