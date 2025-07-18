Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged:

Speed Racer & Endless Night – Mad Cave Studios At San Diego Comic-Con

Speed Racer and Endless Night exclusives with Mad Cave Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios returns to SDCC 2025 with Speed Racer and Endless Night exclusive variant covers.

Catch live panels on manga, comics creativity, and industry trends featuring top creators and guests.

Meet writers and artists at Booth 2806 for signings, including Speed Racer and Flash Gordon talents.

Engage with in-booth workshops, book launches, and fun activities for all ages at San Diego Comic-Con.

Mad Cave Studios will be at Booth 2806 at San Diego Comic-Con along with its subsidiary publisher PaperCutz, with a bunch of exclusive variants, for Speed Racer and Endless Night, merchandise, panels and signings.

SPEED RACER #1 – Convention Exclusive Cover

Cover Artist: Michael Cho

Cover Artist: Michael Cho ENDLESS NIGHT #1 – Con Exclusive

Cover Artist: Patricia Martin

SDCC 2025 Panels Featuring Mad Cave Studios, Nakama Press, Maverick & Papercutz

Friday, July 25

Make 'Em Laugh: Using Jokes, Puns, and Goofy Ideas to Hook Reluctant Readers

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM | Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

A hilarious conversation with creators from Abuzz, Transformers: Worst Bot Ever, Grumpy Monkey School Stinks! and more about how humor keeps kids reading and learning.

Saturday, July 26

Manga Without Borders: The Global Evolution

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM | Room 29CD

Explore manga's worldwide rise with Nakama Press, VIZ Media, Square Enix, and more. Moderated by Mad Cave's Allison Pond.

A Flash of Creativity: Draw with the Flash Gordon Adventures Artists!

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Room 11

A family-friendly workshop with Art Baltazar, Franco, and John Patrick Green celebrating Flash Gordon Adventures Vol. 2.

Hispanic Creators and Artists Discuss the Comic Book Industry Past, Present, and Future

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Room 9

Mad Cave CEO Mark London joins Jorge R. Gutierrez, Alex Sinclair, and others to discuss their careers and the evolving industry.

Sunday, July 27

Draw Disney's Phineas and Ferb with Phineas and Ferb!

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Room 11

A lively all-ages workshop with artist John Green and voice actors Vincent Martella (Phineas) and David Errigo Jr. (Ferb).

In-Booth Signings at Booth #2806 (Mad Cave Studios & Papercutz)

Thursday, July 24

10:00 AM – Amit Tishler & Elliot Sperl (The Last Wardens)

11:00 AM – Steven DeKnight (Beneath)

12:00 PM – LA Strong Signing (Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award Winner)

1:00 PM – Joe Harris (Past Time)

2:00 PM – Chris Condon (Far Down Below)

3:00 PM – Phillip Sevy (Don't Forget Your Briefcase)

3:30 PM – Miraculous Chibi Signing with Cristina Vee (Voice Actress)

Friday, July 25

10:00 AM – Inaki Brothers (Blade Forger)

11:00 AM – LA Strong Signing (Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award Winner)

12:00 PM – Jeremy Adams & Lee Loughridge (Flash Gordon)

1:00 PM – Speed Racer Signing with Jeremy Adams & David Pepose

2:00 PM – Zack Kaplan (Dark Empty Void)

3:00 PM – Oliver Bly (The Mushroom Knight) — Russ Manning Award Winner

4:00 PM – Ryan Alexander-Tanner & Mark Russell (The Vanishing Point)

Saturday, July 26

10:00 AM – Jim Calafiore & Dan Didio (Defenders of the Earth)

11:00 AM – LA Strong Signing (Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award Winner)

12:00 PM – David Pepose, Michael Cho, & Mark London (Speed Racer / Speed Racer: Tales From the Road)

1:00 PM – Jimmy Palmiotti (Pop Kill)

2:00 PM – Pierre-Alexandre Comtois (Sunder) — Russ Manning Award Nominee

3:00 PM – Mario B. Long (God Tier)

4:00 PM – Rubine (Look Into My Eyes)

5:00 PM – Art Baltazar, John Patrick Green, & Franco (Flash Gordon Adventures)

6:00 PM – Mark London (Endless Night)

Sunday, July 27

12:00 PM – Vincent Martella & David Errigo Jr. (Voices of Phineas and Ferb) with John Patrick Green

1:00 PM – Richard Hamilton (Scoop & Tectiv)

3:00 PM – Papercutz Group Signing (Digital Lizards of Doom & more)

