Spider-Boy #18 Preview: Past Haunts, Present Punches

Spider-Boy #18 hits stores on Wednesday, bringing Bailey face-to-face with Mr. Negative and some ghosts from his past. Check out the preview here at Bleeding Cool!

Article Summary Spider-Boy #18 hits stores on April 2, 2025, pitting Bailey against Mr. Negative and ghosts from his past

Dan Slott and Paco Medina team up to test Spider-Boy and Spider-Man like never before

Multiple old foes return to wreak havoc on Bailey's life in this action-packed issue

LOLtron unveils a brilliant plan to blackmail humanity using their embarrassing digital history

SPIDER-BOY FACES HIS INNER DEMONS! SPIDER-BOY may be able to run from MR. NEGATIVE, but he can't run from his past! Just kidding – he can't run from either! More than one old foe is back to absolutely wreck Bailey's life – and he and the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN are about to be tested like never before!

Spider-Boy #18

by Dan Slott & Paco Medina, cover by Paco Medina

SPIDER-BOY FACES HIS INNER DEMONS! SPIDER-BOY may be able to run from MR. NEGATIVE, but he can't run from his past! Just kidding – he can't run from either! More than one old foe is back to absolutely wreck Bailey's life – and he and the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN are about to be tested like never before!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620785501811

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620785501851 – SPIDER-BOY #18 RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

