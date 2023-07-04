Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: dan slott, mark bagley, Spider-Boy

Spider-Boy's True Nature Gets A New Wrinkle (Spider-Man #10 Spoilers)

What other powers may Bauley Briggsm Spider-Boy, be hiding? Tomorrow's Spider-Man #10 sees one emerge in mid-battle...

This week sees the publication of Spider-Man #10, with a story by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, bringing back Spider-Boy, the kid who has been announcing himself as the sidekick of Spider-Man, Bailey Briggs, after he popped into existence at the end of the last Spider-Verse event. Spider-Boy is convinced of his long, rich Spider-history, even if no one has heard of him before.

In Spider-Man #8 we learned what Spider-Boy's powers were, a bit. A mixture of bouncing around, getting vibes, and psychic imprints off people or objects from a single touch.

Spider-Boy appears to have similar powers to Spider-Man, bouncing rather than web-spinning around though, but this Spider-Man seems to be able to read psychic residue. Indeed they seem to be psychically joined, even if Peter Parker isn't aware of it, or indeed aware of Bailey at all.

Bailey Briggs, the same name as a previous character in Dan Slott's She-Hulk has seen sales of that comic book rise as well as the recent Spider-titles. But what other powers may he be hiding? Tomorrow's Spider-Man #10 sees one emerge in mid-battle, suddenly his mask revealing a fanged vampire-like bite. And a sound effect to match.

Even though Spider-Boy reassures Spider-Man of the non-fatal nature of his new assault skill.

Is Spider-Boy a vampire? He's been out unmasked in the sun. An alien? A symbiote? Something… else? More to come tomorrow as well as in his own spin-of solon series coming later this year from Marvel Comics.

SPIDER-MAN #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230859

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

SPIDER-MAN VS. ELECTRO – NO HOLDS BARRED! The web-slinger and the Emperor of Electricity have both leveled up since they last faced each other, and one really wants to kill the other. Plus, Norman Osborn does something that may end his new amicable relationship with Spider-Man. Rated T In Shops: Jul 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99

