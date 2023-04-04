Spider-Man #7 Preview: To the End of the Spider-Verse A Spider-Big-Bang sends Spider-People hurtling to the ends of the Spider-Verse in this Spider-Preview of Spider-Man #7.

Spider-Man #7

by Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, cover by Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" is here! • Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS! • Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren't the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife. • How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620327700711

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620327700721 – SPIDER-MAN 7 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620327700731 – SPIDER-MAN 7 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620327700741 – SPIDER-MAN 7 CARLOS GOMEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620327700751 – SPIDER-MAN 7 HUMBERTO RAMOS TOP SECRET SPOILER VARIANT – $3.99 US

