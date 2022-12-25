Spider-Man's Christmas Wishes To Ben Reilly & Other Festive Messages

Next week's Amazing Spider-Man is set firmly in the midst of the Dark Web crossover event. But, as the hellish demons of Limbo invade New York during the festive season, Peter Parker doesn't let the time of the year go without mention…

Ho ho ho. Bleeding Cool is happy to run this particular mini-spoiler on the intended day, rather than wait till Wednesday, as it comes to an end in the UK. More timely than timeless. And Merry Spoilery Christmases one and all. Here are a few other messages from comic book publishers and creators at this time of year. So a Merry Christmas all and good night! And I'll see you tomorrow for Boxing Day conspiracies, commiserations and More Merry Marvel spoilers! Tis the season, etc etc.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220767

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN VS. CHASM!

After the battle with Venom last issue, it's time for the main event? That's right, it's Peter Parker vs. Ben Reilly, no-holds-barred in the craziest battle you've ever seen! Chasm secures his place in Spidey's rogues' gallery-as the one who finally vanquishes Peter Parker?!

Rated T In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99

