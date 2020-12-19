Spider-Man's New Origin – Thank Saturday It's FOC, 19th December 2020

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And no Lunar as well. Not UCS anymore, though. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski are launching new series Crimson Flower from Dark Horse Comics. Will 2021 be the time DarlHorse rejoins Boom and Image for exciting creator-owned series?

and are launching new series Crimson Flower from Dark Horse Comics. Will 2021 be the time DarlHorse rejoins Boom and Image for exciting creator-owned series? Paul Levitz and Simon Fraser's Unfinished Business is finally finished – and up for FOC in HC.

IDW's Marvel line includes the first issue of Marvel Action Origins with the origins of Spider-Man and Thanos.

Amazing Spider-Man #58 by Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley end the first act, begins the second.

and end the first act, begins the second. Captain Marvel gets its 25th issue and adds Belen Ortega to Lee Garbett 's art credits.

to 's art credits. How did Daredevil #25 do? #26 is up.

Firefly gets a #25 issue for Blue Rising – and a 1:100 cover too.

Ablaze launches Gung Ho Sexy Beasts #1 by Benjamin Von Eckartsberg and Thomas von Kummant.

Blade Runner 2029 #2 is up from Titan too.

Bloodshot #10 resolicited after shutdown – one year later.

While DC has more Future State to push, as well as the final issue of Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey, Hellblazer Rise And Fall and Last God.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.