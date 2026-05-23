Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, comicspro, defuind the police, judge dredd, mcm

Judge Dredd "Defund The Police" Story Gets Its Sequel In 2000 AD #2500

Announced at MCM London Comic Con/ComicsPRO, Judge Dredd: A Better World gets its sequel, The New Future in 2000 AD #2500 this September

Article Summary Judge Dredd returns in 2000 AD #2500 this September, with a new-reader-friendly jumping-on point across the issue.

Prog #2500 launches The New Future, the sequel to Judge Dredd: A Better World by Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, and Henry Flint.

A Better World followed Judge Maitland as she shifted Justice Department funds into housing, education, and social programs.

The Judge Dredd sequel revisits Mega-City One’s radical reform experiment and asks what kind of future it can create.

With the Judge Dredd cover by Mike Perkins revealed at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, at the ComicsPRO retailer event, 2000 AD Prog #2500 will be out in September, 48 pages for £4.99, on the 16th of September 2026, ahead of the magazine's fiftieth anniversary next year. And well ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #1000, also out that month, thanks to being a weekly rather than a monthly… The comic will include the start of all-new stories, providing a jumping-on point for new readers, and will feature the sequel to Judge Dredd: A Better World by Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, and Henry Flint, called The New Future. It will also see the return of characters Durham Red, Azimuth, Herne & Shuck and Ghosted.

A Better World is centred on Judge Maitland, an accounts/financial officer in the Justice Department of Mega-City One. She runs the numbers and proposes a radical idea: divert massive funding away from the ultra-militarised Justice Department and into education, housing, and social programs for citizens. Her theory is that this could dramatically reduce crime, effectively challenging the entire authoritarian system upheld by the Judges. She is given a single sector to test her experiment for one year. The story explores the political fallout, resistance from powerful interests (both inside and outside the Justice Department, and the personal and societal consequences when the results start to challenge the status quo. It's a sharp political thriller that drew inspiration from real-world "defund the police" debates while staying true to the dark, satirical dystopia of Judge Dredd. So the question has to be asked, with 2000 AD #2500, is this what that better future will bring? Look for more from MCM and ComicsPRO this weekend with these handy Bleeding Cool tags.

Judge Dredd: A Better World by Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Henry Flint, Boo Cook, Jake Lynch

A ground-breaking, heart-breaking story of hope, fear, politics and pathos, 'A Better World' is the modern Judge Dredd classic you do NOT want to miss. Judge Maitland has a plan to lower the crime rate of Mega-City One: divesting funds from the Justice Department into education and services that would benefit the average citizen. She is given one year to improve one sector of Mega-City One; one year to succeed, and create a better world. But when her plan begins to work, and the Justice Department decides to roll it out over ten more sectors, citizens like vid-news mogul Robert Glenn and Judge Hernandez – who have a vested interest in keeping the status quo – step in to spoil the experiment using whatever means are at their disposal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!