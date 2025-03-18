Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: june 2025, star trek

Star Trek: Omega Brings It All To An End And Ties in With Nemesis

Star Trek: Omega brings it all to an end and ties in with Star Trek: Nemesis in June 2025 from IDW Publishing.

The current run of Star Trek from IDW Publishing will end in June with Star Trek: Omega. And then start again in July with new titles and some of the same creative teams. Star Trek: Omega concludes more than two years of shared storytelling between the two Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant series written by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Christopher Cantwell, and drawn by the artists who have drawn both series and in the aftermath of the Star Trek: Lore War event and tying in with the Star Trek: Nemesis film.

Star Trek: Omega #1

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

(A) from acclaimed creators over the past two years

Two and a half years of comics spanning 60 years of Star Trek history, a fair few awards, and more than a few universe detonations, and it's all been coming to this… Star Trek: Omega is the denouement of the critically acclaimed Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant storylines, and the first glimpse at all that comes next. The crews of the Theseus, Defiant, and Enterprise set to work restoring the universe to what it should be after the evil android Lore's intervention. Each hero finds their peace in preordained or unexpected ways, with individual scenes depicted by one of Star Trek's or Defiant's mainline artists! This finale pays tribute to all those involved in the series. On sale date: 6/18 Pre-order deadline: 5/12 40 page one-shot, $5.99

Cover credits: Cover A Malachi Ward Cover B Ramon Rosanas Cover RI 1-10 Angel Unzueta

