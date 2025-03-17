Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Red Shirts, star trek

Star Trek: Red Shirts, Strange New Worlds & Voyager Comics From IDW

Last week, Bleeding Cool scooped the news about a new IDW comic book series Star Trek: Red Shirts #1 written by Christopher Cantwell in July. And now that series has been confirmed, as well as two more.

Star Trek: Red Shirts #1 written by Christopher Cantwell, drawn by Megan Levens

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Seeds Of Destruction

Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1

Written by Christopher Cantwell Art by Megan Levens

Cover A by Chris Shehan Cover B by J.J. Lendl Cover RI 1-25 by Declan Shalvey

Five-Issue Limited Series On Sale July 2025 Led by an experienced officer embedded on the snow-ridden planet Arkonia 89, the crew of the U.S.S. Warren has a small window in which to pin down spies seeking to steal classified secrets and keep Starfleet data out of their nefarious hands. They face threats not only from their faceless enemies but from the brutalizing elements and wildlife of a planet far from home. The red shirts' lives and Starfleet's sanctity are on the line…and no one is safe.

"STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS is in honor of the nameless vaporized, incinerated, and otherwise blown apart, where they're the main characters of a STAR TREK-style suicide mission unlike any other," states Christopher Cantwell. "We will get to know these Ensigns and Lieutenants intimately before they are likewise crushed, disrupter'd, and sucked into space. Who will survive? Will any? And what is the true nature of their planet side mission to hunt down mysterious spies? This is a major melody Original Series-era story in the key of Death, one I've wanted to tell for years, equal parts fun and harrowing, subversive and celebratory of the boldest tunic color one can wear in Starfleet — security red."

"STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS is a dream project for me, offering the opportunity to draw an entirely new cast of Starfleet officers," shares Megan Levens, "and then to kill them off in delightfully horrific ways! From crusty veterans to fresh-faced (not for long!) Ensigns, these new heroes are charging headfirst into strange new worlds, and finding that sometimes they're just full of strange new ways to die."

The crew of the U.S.S. Warren include:

Ensign Zayna Raad

Human Female, 27

Born in Lebanon. Desired to be placed in Stellar Cartography but ended up in Security. Hopes to transfer but excels in hand-to-hand combat. Currently Earth's kickboxing champion.

Human Female, 40

Chief Security Officer of the U.S.S. Warren. Brooklyn-born. Klingon War veteran. Federation loyalist. No nonsense. Starfleet Academy Fighting Phoenixes Gold Glove Shortstop.

Human Male, 46

Longest serving Security officer in Starfleet. Klingon War veteran. Descendant of Maine lumberjacks. Field ribbons (4), Star Cross Decoration. Survivalist. Loner.

Human Male, 23

Six months graduated from Starfleet Academy. Suffered serious injuries on first (and only) field mission. Specializes in subspace communications. Ranked "unsatisfactory" in combat skills by Starfleet. Peanut allergy.

