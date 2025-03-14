Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Christopher Cantwell, star trek

SCOOP: Star Trek: Red Shirts Launches in July

SCOOP: Star Trek: Red Shirts launches in July 2025 written by Christopher Cantwell and published by IDW Publishing

Article Summary Star Trek: Red Shirts by Christopher Cantwell launches July 2025 from IDW Publishing.

The series will explore the iconic 'redshirt' trope from the original Star Trek show.

Covers by Chris Shehan, JJ Lendl, and Declan Shalvey feature in the debut issue.

Expect thrilling stories as redshirts struggle to escape their usual fate.

Coming out of the London Book Fair, I get the word that IDW Publishing is to put out a new Star Trek comic book series in July written by regular Star Trek comics writer Christopher Cantwell called Star Trek: Red Shirts. I guess we can see where this is going. With covers by Chris Shehan, JJ Lendl, and Declan Shalvey, Star Trek: Red Shirts #1 will be published on the 16th of July 2025.

In fiction, a redshirt is an informal term for a stock character who is killed off shortly after being introduced, often introduced for the sole purpose of being killed off while adding little else to the story. The term originates from the original Star Trek television series in which red-uniformed security officers and engineers, as part of landing parties on strange alien planets, often suffered deaths in the episode in which they first appeared, in contrast to most of the show's main characters wearing other colours.

Presumably, this series will focus on such characters, attempting to avoid their inevitable narrative-driven deaths. It might recall that a 1998 episode of Deep Space Nine, Valiant, saw a group of cadets calling themselves Red Squad, almost all of whom die in the episode. The concept also formed a lot of the thinking behind the animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks. And then there's also the novel Redshirts by John Scalzi also satirizes the trope, in which several senior officers of the Intrepid, flagship of the Universal Union, lament the unusually high number of casualties of low-ranking crew members during recent away missions and conclude that they will need more crewmen to replace them. The book follows the story of five new recruits to the ship who realise that their actions are being dictated by the writers of a badly written sci-fi show from the past.

Expect confirmation of Star Trek: Red Shirts to come in the next couple of months from IDW Publishing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!