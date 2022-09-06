Star Wars #27 Preview: Melton Family Drama

Crimson Dawn agents The Meltons have secret plans to deliver to the Rebel Alliance in this preview of Star Wars #27… if they can survive an Imperial attack. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #27

by Charles Soule & Andres Genolet, cover by E.M. Gist

"The Good People"! The Empire's greatest secret is in the hands of two Crimson Dawn double agents, who are racing to deliver it to the Rebel Alliance to buy themselves safe haven. But the Empire knows what they have stolen, and the entire Imperial Navy is in hot pursuit!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.22"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802711

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802721 – STAR WARS 27 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802731 – STAR WARS 27 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

