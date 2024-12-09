Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Black History Month, star wars

Star Wars Black History Month for Marvel Comics, February 2025

Star Wars Black History Month, with Variant Covers by Karen S. Darboe, Ken Lashley, Mateus Manhanini, and Ernanda Souza

Article Summary Celebrate Black History Month with Star Wars variant covers by top artists like Karen S. Darboe and Ken Lashley.

Spotlight diverse characters from Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars Outlaws, some debuting in comics.

Don't miss key storylines with Kylo Ren, Rey, and Ahsoka in special Black History Month comic issues.

Mark 10 years of Marvel's Star Wars revival with engaging stories and iconic characters.

For Black History Month, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm will once again spotlight Black Star Wars characters on comics out in February 2025, from Karen S. Darboe, Ken Lashley, Mateus Manhanini, and Ernanda Souza, with takes on characters from Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars Outlaws, with some characters making their first-ever comic book appearance. The covers also coincide with the 10th anniversary of the return of Star Wars to Marvel Comics back in 2015.

Lando Calrissian, the beloved Rebel hero from the Original Trilogy who returned to fight against the First Order in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Mother Aniseya, the leader of a mysterious coven of Force users on the planet Brendok who debuted earlier this year in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Osha & Mae, twin sisters with powerful connections to the Force and the stars of Star Wars: The Acolyte, where their conflicting views on the Jedi threatened their bond.

Vail, a cunning bounty hunter who players met in Star Wars Outlaws, the first-ever open world Star Wars game, available now.

On Sale 2/5 STAR WARS: THE LEGACY OF VADER #1 BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE –

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

DARTH VADER'S SHADOW EXTENDS INTO…THE RISE OF THE FIRST ORDER!

• The reign of SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN begins!

• Kylo's dark obsession leads him to MUSTAFAR!

• What secrets does FORTRESS VADER hold for the young tyrant?

• And what face from the past will guide him on his quest?

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

On Sale 2/19 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #1 BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

WHAT SCARES THE JEDI?

• New York Times Best-selling author Cavan Scott (Venom: Zombiotes, Union Jack the Ripper) returns with artist Marika Cresta (DOCTOR APHRA, CAPTAIN CARTER) for the galaxy-shattering final arc of Star Wars: The High Republic.

• As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever.

• Guest-starring The Acolyte's Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca alongside fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: The High Republic novels, audio dramas and comics.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

On Sale 2/19 STAR WARS: AHSOKA #8 BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

THE JEDI, THE WITCH AND THE WARLORD!

• The heroes race to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn's escape!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

On Sale 2/26 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY #JODY HOUSER (W) • WILL SLINEY (A)

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS!

• As the Resistance struggles against the First Order's dominance, POE DAMERON discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon.

• As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, REY must find a way to the hidden SITH hideout, putting her on a collision course with KYLO REN!

• With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!