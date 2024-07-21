Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Ewoks, October 2024, star wars

Star Wars Bounty Hunters Vs Ewoks For 2024

This October, Steve Orlando, Álvaro López, and Laura Braga’s Star Wars: Ewoks tell a new saga set directly after the events of Return of the Jedi

The comic marks 40 years since Ewoks debuted and will span four issues.

Ewoks face a group of Imperial bounty hunters on the Forest Moon of Endor.

Writer Steve Orlando promises a deep dive into Ewok culture and legacy.

This October, Steve Orlando, Álvaro López, and Laura Braga's Star Wars: Ewoks tell a new saga set directly after the events of Return of the Jedi, the first time the new Marvel Star Wars comics have gone past that point in time.

Because this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Ewoks' continued adventures beyond the Star Wars films. The Ewok Adventure, also known as Caravan of Courage, following up on the popularity of the creatures who secured the Rebellion's victory during the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. To celebrate the anniversary and the Ewok's mighty legacy, they'll star in a new 4-issue limited comic series this October.

"The series will take place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi as the Ewoks must stand against a "caravan of carnage" to save their home. Fans can expect new insights into Ewok culture, the return of friendly faces like Wicket, and the introduction of all-new Ewok heroes. "A team of Imperial-led bounty hunters and scavengers arrive on the Forest Moon of Endor searching for a secret cache of Imperial weaponry! Are they prepared to face off against the battle-ready Ewoks who took down so many of their ranks? Who is the mysterious new warrior Ewok returning to Bright Tree village, and what is their connection to Wicket W. Warrick?

"Forty years of EWOKS! Sometimes, a lot of the times, this job is just a dream–and for someone who grew up watching Return of the Jedi after every single Sunday Ski Trip, getting the chance to celebrate them and explore their world in the aftermath of the second Death Star's fall is truly beyond belief," Orlando shared. "When I was young, the Ewoks got me in the door–Wicket was my hero, a young hero like me (like I was back then) going on adventures with Princess Leia herself! Now, as an adult, it's an honor to challenge Wicket and bring all-new Ewoks to Bright Tree Village–but not just that! There's a lot more to Endor that we'll be seeing for the first time since the Ewoks animated series–this is a powerful world, a powerful ecosystem, and we'll be exploring it like never before! Join us for a caper like no other as Wicket races against time to outwit a dangerous crew of Imperial Thieves and save the Forest Moon!"

"The Ewoks are an often underestimated force in Star Wars. As a life-long Ewoks fan, I am EXTREMELY excited for the world to read this story and get a closer look into their world. It's full of action, thrills, and heart. All things we've grown to love about Star Wars!" Editor Mikey J. Basso added.

STAR WARS: EWOKS #1 (OF 4)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & LAURA BRAGA

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

On Sale 10/9

