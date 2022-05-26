Star Wars Celebration: Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Comics

The much-anticipated second phase of the Star Wars: The High Republic publishing initiative was officially announced today at the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim event. The new era of interconnected stories will be told across multiple novels, children's books, and comics, with Marvel Comics' upcoming releases being some of the most highly anticipated. The new flagship ongoing comic series, Star Wars: The High Republic, will center around the planet Jedha and its connection to the Force. The first issue is set to launch in October and will be written by Cavan Scott with art by Ario Anindito. Another highly anticipated release from Marvel Comics is the limited series Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade, written by Charles Soule with art by Marco Castiello. The four-issue series will explore the mysterious backstory of Porter Engle, a Jedi-turned-cook who is also known as the Blade of Bardotta. Star Wars comic book fans have plenty to look forward to, and there's likely to be more news on that score from Star Wars Celebration this weekend.

New York, NY— May 26, 2022 — Earlier today at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, fans got an exciting look at what's to come in Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic. The highly-acclaimed publishing initiative will begin an all-new era of interconnected stories told across novels, children's books, and of course, comics! Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The High Republic sagas will return this fall with a new ongoing comic series and a new limited series.

Launching in October, the ongoing series will see writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito reunite after their mega-successful run on volume 1. Set 150 years before Phase 1, Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic will center around Jedha, a planet rich in its connection to the Force and the focus of every major faith in the galaxy. The new flagship STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC comic series will introduce Jedi Vildar Mac, who arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble and a nameless terror arrives…

Writer Charles Soule will team up with artist Marco Castiello on STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #1. The four-issue limited series will explore the mysterious backstory of Porter Engle, the Jedi-turned-cook also known as the Blade of Bardotta.