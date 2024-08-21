Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: return of the jedi, star wars

Star Wars Comics Finally Leads Into Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)

Star Wars #49 published from Marvel Comics today by Charles Soule and Jethro Morales, heading into their big finale.

Article Summary Leia's powerful speech on being more than soldiers sets the stage for the final battle against the Empire.

Highlights the pivotal moment leading from Empire Strikes Back to Return of the Jedi, explaining the Rebel focus.

Leia faces a critical decision to save the last remnants of Alderaan or prioritize the Rebel Alliance.

Upcoming Star Wars #50 and Darth Vader #50 promise thrilling conclusions with giant-sized epics.

"I will fight to make sure nothing like the Empire ever returns." Well, that's a failed mission then, I guess. But, ultimately, letting go is what she does…

But if you wanted to know why the Rebellion, the Rebel Alliance, suddenly took a smaller, more personal mission in Return Of The Judei, before then going on to blow up another Death Star, this is it…

STAR WARS #49

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240895

(W) Charles Soule (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Stephen Segovia

DIRE CIRCUMSTANCES FOR LEIA AND THE REBEL ALLIANCE! The last remnants of ALDERAAN have come under threat from an old enemy! LUKE SKYWALKER and LEIA ORGANA could save these few survivors of the destroyed planet, but the Princess of Alderaan must choose between her people…and the REBEL ALLIANCE itself! Rated T In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

With Star Wars #50 and Darth Vader #50 to come…

STAR WARS #50

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240858

(W) Charles Soule (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Leinil Yu

GIANT-SIZED STAR WARS EPIC! A fifty-page extravaganza! JEDI MASTER LUKE SKYWALKER must teach his student BEN SOLO a powerful lesson about the true balance between LIGHT and DARK. He offers up a tale from the days of the REBEL ALLIANCE that touches on ALL ERAS OF STAR WARS HISTORY, and brings this epic run to a thrilling, incredible conclusion! Rated T In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $7.99 STAR WARS DARTH VADER #50

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240865

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Leinil Yu

GIANT-SIZED DARTH VADER EPIC! The longest-running DARTH VADER comics series ever reaches its stunning conclusion as THE DARK HEART OF THE SITH comes full circle! Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he's accumulated through the SCHISM IMPERIAL against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – EMPEROR PALPATINE! Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like LUKE, LEIA, SABÉ, OCHI, ZED, SLY MOORE, the members of the Schism Imperial and more! Rated T In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $7.99

