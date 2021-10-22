Star Wars Darth Vader #17 Preview: Vader C-Blocked by Emperor Again

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Here we have a preview of Star Wars Darth Vader #17, hitting stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. In the preview, Darth Vader is just about to finally kill his irritating son, Luke Skywalker, when a message from the Emperor informs him he must give up the chase and go murder some Hutts instead. Will Vader comply? That's not revealed in this preview, which you can read below.

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder

"JUST REWARDS"

• Throughout the search for HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER has carved his way through shadows, unraveling mysteries cloaked in deceptions and betrayal.

• Now Vader finally takes care of all his business in this blockbuster conclusion to the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS story arc.

• But is he the true master of betrayal in this tale? Or is there another?

RATED T

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

