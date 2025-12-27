Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Bad Batch – Rogue Agents #1 Preview

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Bad Batch - Rogue Agents #1 hits stores this New Year's Eve with Clone Force 99 hunting a missing Separatist scientist!

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Bad Batch - Rogue Agents #1 arrives December 31, 2025 from Dark Horse Comics.

Clone Force 99 hunts a missing Separatist scientist and his dangerous invention during the Clone Wars.

This four-issue series features Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech on a perilous mission with rival pursuers.

The Bad Batch is back! When a Separatist scientist and his dangerous invention go missing during the Clone Wars, Clone Force 99 is sent to track him down and prevent the device from falling into the wrong hands. But when Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech arrive at the scientist's abandoned laboratory, they quickly realize that they aren't the only ones on his trail . . . and that this mission will be different than any that they've faced before! • The team behind The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents returns! • Clone Force 99 is on the hunt for a Separatist scientist! • Four-issue series.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Bad Batch – Rogue Agents #1

by Michael Moreci & Reese Hannigan & Elisabetta D'Amico & Valeria Favoccia, cover by Michael Atiyeh

The Bad Batch is back! When a Separatist scientist and his dangerous invention go missing during the Clone Wars, Clone Force 99 is sent to track him down and prevent the device from falling into the wrong hands. But when Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech arrive at the scientist's abandoned laboratory, they quickly realize that they aren't the only ones on his trail . . . and that this mission will be different than any that they've faced before! • The team behind The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents returns! • Clone Force 99 is on the hunt for a Separatist scientist! • Four-issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.57"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 31, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801486000111

Kids to Adults

$4.99

Variants:

76156801486000121 – Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch–Rogue Agents #1 (Variant CVR B) (Riley Rossmo) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801486000131 – Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch–Rogue Agents #1 (Variant CVR C) (Reese Hannigan) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

