Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: NYCC, star wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knights Announced For March 2025 At New York Comic Con

Star Wars: Jedi Knights announced for March 2025 at New York Comic Con from Marvel Comics as part of their next phase.

Article Summary Marvel's Star Wars: Jedi Knights comic series debuts March 2025, announced at NY Comic Con.

Series explores Jedi Order before The Phantom Menace, featuring iconic characters.

Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov helm the project, promising epic lightsaber action.

Discover a new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn and the evolving Jedi Order.

At the Lucasfilm Publishing: Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at New York Comic Con, attendees learned about an all-new ongoing Star Wars comic series coming this March from Marvel Comics as part of their next phase of Star Wars comics, Star Wars: Jedi Knights from Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov.

"Marvel's first series focusing on the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy will be brought to you by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter and acclaimed Star Wars comics writer Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Yoda) and drawn by rising star artist Madibek Musabekov (Star Wars, X-Men Red). "Taking place before The Phantom Menace, STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS stars the Jedi Order as fans came to know it during the Prequel Trilogy including legendary characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and many more. In addition to featuring iconic and fan-favorite Jedi, the series will introduce all new Jedi characters that served the Republic during this pivotal era. Each issue will spotlight a different Jedi duo on a different mission throughout the galaxy, but an overarching threat binds them together. Who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn for death and how will it force the Jedi Order to evolve for a new age? Marc and Madibek deliver a blockbuster first issue with a cliffhanger that kicks off one action-packed issue after another featuring your favorite Jedi," Editor Mark Paniccia teased. "You've literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic book!"

With covers by Rahzzah along with the first two Lightsaber Foil Variant Covers by Taurin Clarke

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RAHZZAH

Lightsaber Foil Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale March 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!