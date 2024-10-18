Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: NYCC, star wars
Star Wars: Jedi Knights Announced For March 2025 At New York Comic Con
Star Wars: Jedi Knights announced for March 2025 at New York Comic Con from Marvel Comics as part of their next phase.
Article Summary
- Marvel's Star Wars: Jedi Knights comic series debuts March 2025, announced at NY Comic Con.
- Series explores Jedi Order before The Phantom Menace, featuring iconic characters.
- Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov helm the project, promising epic lightsaber action.
- Discover a new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn and the evolving Jedi Order.
At the Lucasfilm Publishing: Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at New York Comic Con, attendees learned about an all-new ongoing Star Wars comic series coming this March from Marvel Comics as part of their next phase of Star Wars comics, Star Wars: Jedi Knights from Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov.
"Marvel's first series focusing on the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy will be brought to you by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter and acclaimed Star Wars comics writer Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Yoda) and drawn by rising star artist Madibek Musabekov (Star Wars, X-Men Red). "Taking place before The Phantom Menace, STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS stars the Jedi Order as fans came to know it during the Prequel Trilogy including legendary characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and many more. In addition to featuring iconic and fan-favorite Jedi, the series will introduce all new Jedi characters that served the Republic during this pivotal era. Each issue will spotlight a different Jedi duo on a different mission throughout the galaxy, but an overarching threat binds them together. Who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn for death and how will it force the Jedi Order to evolve for a new age? Marc and Madibek deliver a blockbuster first issue with a cliffhanger that kicks off one action-packed issue after another featuring your favorite Jedi," Editor Mark Paniccia teased. "You've literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic book!"
With covers by Rahzzah along with the first two Lightsaber Foil Variant Covers by Taurin Clarke
STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV
Cover by RAHZZAH
Lightsaber Foil Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale March 2025