Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Lepro, lighting, tv

Lepro Reveals New Synchronized STV1 TV Backlight

Lepro has revealed a new set of TV backlights that work more in a synchronized pattern with what you're watching in the STV1 TV Backlight

Article Summary Lepro STV1 TV Backlight syncs LED colors to your screen in real time, extending movies, games, and sports beyond the TV.

Lepro says its LightIMS Instant Sync is up to 36% faster, keeping fast action scenes and gameplay smoothly matched.

RGBIC LEDs, a fisheye camera, and lens correction help Lepro STV1 deliver true-to-screen color with precise mapping.

Lepro STV1 adds AI lighting design, music sync, blank-screen shutoff, and two size options priced at $90 and $110.

Lepro has released a new set of lights for your TV that work in synchronization with whatever you're watching, as they unveiled the STV1 TV Backlight. As it is with many other systems, the lights attach to the back of your HDTV as you line the sides with the strip of LEDs, which then connect to a camera that watches whatever is on the monitor to coordinate the lighting to match. We have more details from the company below as they have two versions: a 55–65" model for $90, and a 75–85" model for #110.

Heighten Your TV Viewing Experience With the Lepro STV1 TV Backlight

STV1 sets itself apart by offering real-time screen synchronization, AI-powered lighting, and a streamlined all-in-one design. Together, these features create a seamless, dynamic extension of your on-screen content. A standout feature is LightIMS Instant Sync, delivering response speeds up to 36% faster than comparable solutions. Lighting reacts fluidly to fast-paced content, gaming, action scenes, and live sports, ensuring visuals and ambient lighting stay perfectly in sync.

True-to-Screen Color accuracy, powered by RGBIC LEDs and advanced processing, ensures the backlight mirrors on-screen action. An ultra-wide fisheye camera captures the full display, mapping colors precisely with Lepro's proprietary lens correction technology. STV1 expands into AI-driven lighting with LightGPM 4 AI Lighting Designer. Users can create custom lighting scenes using text, voice, or image prompts, perfect for movie nights, game day, or personalized ambiance.

LightBeats Music Sync produces smooth, wave-like lighting effects that follow audio naturally, resulting in a comfortable and enjoyable viewing environment. Usability is enhanced by a 2-in-1 integrated camera and controller, reducing cable clutter and simplifying setup. Flexible camera placement and easy calibration ensure compatibility with a wide variety of TV setups. Automatic blank-screen detection further improves usability by turning off the lights when the TV is not in use.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!