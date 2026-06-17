Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dan panosian, wolverine

Dan Panosian Writes And Draws Wolverine On A Motorcycle

Dan Panosian Writes And Draws Wolverine On A Motorcycle... okay, okay, it's Wolverine: Paradise, a new five issue series from Marvel

Wolverine: Paradise is a new five-issue limited comic book series from Marvel Comics, written and drawn by Dan Panosian, which launches in October. Look, he's got a motorcycle. Would this comic sell more if it were called Wolverine On A Motorcycle? I rather think it might.

WOLVERINE: PARADISE #1 (OF 5)

Written by DAN PANOSIAN

Art and Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 10/14

ESCAPE…INTO DANGER!

Logan steps away from the X-Men…but awaiting under the glitz and glamour of Miami is a simmering criminal underworld, and a crucible that will bring out the warrior, the mutant—the Wolverine! After crossing paths with Dazzler, Logan goes to war with a ruthless criminal underworld, including a mysterious new supervillain pulling the strings. The heat is rising fast—and things are only going to get hotter from here as Logan discovers "paradise" is anything but.

"When you're the best there is at what you do, there's no such thing as a vacation. This October, superstar creator Dan Panosian takes the reins of Wolverine, steering him into an all-new auteur-driven saga in WOLVERINE: PARADISE! The five issue-limited series drops Logan into the sun-soaked streets of Miami, where a much-needed getaway quickly spirals into an explosive, retro-style adventure packed with old friends, including fellow X-Man Dazzler, and deadly new enemies."

"Wolverine is one of the most iconic characters in comics, but what has always drawn me to Logan is the humanity beneath the legend," Dan Panosian shared. "With WOLVERINE: PARADISE, I wanted to tell a story that embraces the action and danger readers expect while exploring a man searching for a glimpse of hope in a place that promises paradise. Getting the opportunity to both write and draw Logan's journey has been a true career highlight like no other." And lots and lots of motorcycles, right? Come on Dan, they're easy to draw.

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