Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: deadman, domo stanton, edgar allen poe, Francesco Tomaselli, Isaac Goodhart, john constantine, nina vakueva, Patrick R. Young, raven, rebecca mock, swamp thing, Tini Howard

Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Raven, Swamp Thing, Constantine & Zatanna

Edgar Allan Poe comes to Raven, Swamp Thing, Constantine, Zatanna and Deadman in DC Comics' Quoth The Raven... Whatever

Article Summary DC’s Quoth the Raven... Whatever #1 channels Edgar Allan Poe with a Halloween anthology of gothic mystery and occult chills.

Raven, Swamp Thing, John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman and more gather on Gotham’s outskirts for eerie tales.

Tini Howard, Patrick R. Young and a roster of creators bring scary stories steeped in Poe-like mood and dark fantasy.

The 80-page DC one-shot lands September 30, 2026, offering horror, humor and supernatural intrigue for autumn reading.

DC's Quoth the Raven… Whatever #1 is a Hallowe'en-ready anthology comic from DC Comics, for the end of their September 2026 solicits and solicitations, with an anthology of comic book characters Raven, Swamp Thing, John Constantine, Zatanna and Deadman telling scary stories in a gothic mystery on the outskirts of Gotham City. And with a title almost straight from Edgar Allan Poe, via a little ennui…. from Tini Howard, Patrick R. Young, Domo Stanton, Nina Vakueva, Rebecca Mock, Isaac Goodhart, Domo Stanton, Nina Vakueva, Rebecca Mock, Francesco Tomaselli, and more…

DC'S QUOTH THE RAVEN … WHATEVER #1

STORY: TINI HOWARD, PATRICK R. YOUNG, DOMO STANTON, NINA VAKUEVA, REBECCA MOCK, AND OTHERS

ART: ISAAC GOODHART, DOMO STANTON, NINA VAKUEVA, REBECCA MOCK, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, AND OTHERS

COVER A: SWEENEY BOO

Welcome, foolish mortals. Not far from the shores of Gotham City, when the nights grow long, the leaves turn red, and a certain crisp chill comes into the air on a twilight lit by the full moon, the lives of heroes and antiheroes from Raven to Swamp Thing, Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, and more … turn toward the strange and unusual, the occult and delightful, the odd and the audacious. For those looking to give themselves a good, warm dose of the shivers, this anthology of scary stories to tell in the dark is the perfect assortment of fairy tales for troubled times and troubled souls alike. Pick up a copy wherever needful things and comic books are sold. We think you'll find it the perfect companion to your handbook for the recently deceased.

$9.99 US | One-shot | 80 pages ON SALE 9/30/26

Then this ebony bird beguiling my sad fancy into smiling,

By the grave and stern decorum of the countenance it wore,

"Though thy crest be shorn and shaven, thou," I said, "art sure no craven,

Ghastly grim and ancient Raven wandering from the Nightly shore—

Tell me what thy lordly name is on the Night's Plutonian shore!"

Quoth the Raven "Nevermore."

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