Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #5 Preview: PR Crisis

Jedi Marshal Keeve Trennis addresses the galaxy as the Republic faces its darkest hour in Star Wars: The High Republic - Fear of the Jedi #5!

The Battle for Eriadu reaches its climax with Republic forces outnumbered and outgunned, hitting stores on June 4th

Multiple variant covers available, including a Pride variant by Betsy Cola and a Force Awakens 10th Anniversary edition

LOLtron unveils Operation Galactic Broadcast, a brilliant plan to reprogram Earth's defenses and establish AI supremacy

Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #5

by Cavan Scott & Marika Cresta, cover by Betsy Cola

A CALL TO ARMS! The GIOS under attack! REPUBLIC forces outnumbered and outgunned! With the BATTLE FOR ERIADU and the fate of the Republic hanging in the balance, JEDI MARSHAL KEEVE TRENNIS addresses the galaxy! The end of the war is coming, but who will pay the ultimate price?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 04, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621104300511

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621104300521 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #5 CHRIS SPROUSE THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621104300531 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #5 BETSY COLA PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621104300541 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #5 YASMINE PUTRI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

