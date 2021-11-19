Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail Of Shadows #2 Preview

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, a weekly Bleeding Cool tradition where we use a bot to generate previews articles for every Marvel and DC comic coming out the next week and then touch them up with clickbait headlines and the occasional snarky comment to appease the SEO gods and get the article to pass Bleeding Cool's rigorous clickbait SEO checklist. All in the service of bolstering our article count with low-effort– er, we mean providing you, the Little Bleeders, with a valuable service! Marvel's Star Wars line continues to publish obscure Star Wars comics only a wookie could love with Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows #2, in stores on Wednesday. It's also a comic with a title so long we can't even fit anything else in the headline, which means: less work for us! Yay! Check out a preview below.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LÓPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

EMERICK AND SIAN FACE TOTAL AN-NIHIL-ATION!

• As dead ends and loose threads mount in Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor's investigation, he's called to Coruscant, where Chancellor Soh introduces him to his new partner: private eye Sian Holt.

• Together, they must go undercover to infiltrate one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy.

• Will Emerick's duty to the Republic get in the way of Sian's personal vendetta? Time's running out to close this case…and what do the Nihil have to do with any of this?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.