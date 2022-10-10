Peach Momoko – Too Popular For New York Comic Con?

Peach Momoko had the longest line at New York Comic Con bar none, flowing around and out of Artists Alley. The Japanese comic book artist who was discovered for the Western market by Grant Morrison when they were EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine, started getting a huge following for her covers for many comic books and comic book publishers, and was signed to Marvel Comics with an exclusive contract, made her debut at NYCC this weekend.

But it didn't all go well. Bleeding Cool is aware that a number of fellow exhibitors/vendors/collectors in the (long) line started fighting over placement, and returning to the line, to the degree that Peach Momoko, who was signing for free, and charging for "remarques" of her existing comics, but had to leave her table over fears for her safety on the Sunday morning of the show. There was already a long line at her table by 9.40 am, even through the doors only opened to the public at 10 am.

Murasaki Luna tweeted her experience, saying "I have NEVER been so disgusted with the behavior of the exhibitors at @NY_Comic_Con. It wasn't even 10 am and there was almost a fight in front of @peachmomoko60. She had every right to cancel because it was super stressful for no reason. @Reed_POP need to limit their access!"

Sinclair Norton told me that "Peach was doing free signings of up to 10 books, if you had more than 10 you were allowed to have those signed and get back in line. Taking advantage of this there was a staggering line of resellers carrying stacks of books repeatedly lining up. She posted and asked for influencers/distributors to please not do this. This was something she wanted to do to give back to the fans. But greed makes people deaf and crass unfortunately, it was an absolute mob scene and they overwhelmed her… What they did to Peach Momoko at NYCC is disgusting. Other artists hang at their booth for an hour or so a day, charging for signatures, she tried to spend the entire time doing something nice for fans, free of charge. Influencers/stores this wasn't for you, it was for us."

Those of you who missed out who are still in New York City, you have another chance at Midtown Comics later today. Peach Momoko will be signing copies of Demon Days from 5 pm at their Grand Central Store. Just, try and be on your best behaviour, okay?