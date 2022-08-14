Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2 Preview: Adventures in BabyYodaSitting

The titular Mandalorian defends Baby Yoda from attack in this preview of Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2

by Rodney Barnes & Georges Jeanty, cover by Kaare Andrews

Battle with the beastly Mudhorn! Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits. Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.67"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609986300211

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960609986300221 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 2 LARROCA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609986300231 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 2 CHEUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609986300241 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 2 CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609986300251 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 2 CONCEPT ART VARIANT – $4.99 US

