Steve Ditko's Original Art When Spider-Man Lost His Specs, At Auction

The late Steve Ditko is best known as co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. But in the decades before his death, he self-published his own comic books, a cottage industry from the streets of Manhattan. And amongst a number of Steve Ditko items in the 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 from Heritage Auction, comes the extremes of that career. So we have the original artwork to page 2 of The Amazing Spider-Man #8, in which Flash Thompson smashes Peter Parker's glasses, and he decided he doesn't need them anymore. And contrasted against that, two of his later works from 2016, a seven-page story called Outline and an eight-page story called The Cape, the original artwork to both, and currently at a few hundred dollars or each complete story. Enjoy the read.

Steve Ditko The Amazing Spider-Man #8 Story Page 2 Original Art (Marvel, 1964). Peter Parker's glasses were never seen again after Flash Thompson smashed them here! Many a reader could sympathize with the abuse that Peter Parker endured from bully Flash Thompson while in high school, and it made kids love Peter even more. The two clash as the science class is introduced to a state-of-the-art computer. This page also features the trademark Ditko half-masked Spidey face, used for times Peter's "spider-sense" was "tingling." An extremely rare, early Spider-Man page, rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board, with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Slight toning, whiteout corrections, with creasing of the top left corner; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

Steve Ditko A Ditko #24 Complete 7-Page Story "Outline" Original Art (Robin Snyder and Steve Ditko, 2016). Original artwork by Steve Ditko is almost as rare as having met Steve Ditko! This story from Ditko's 32-page pro-zine features an all-new complete 7-page story titled "Outline." The artwork on these pages reminds us of his work on Mr. A and also his work at Charlton Comics on their horror comics line. The pages were created in ink over graphite on a bright white Bristol board with an image area of 8" X 11". Signed and dated 2015 on Page 1. In Excellent condition.

Steve Ditko A Ditko #24 Complete 8-Page Story "The Cape" Original Art (Robin Snyder and Steve Ditko, 2016). This story from Ditko's 32-page pro-zine features an all-new complete story titled "The Cape" in eight pages. The artwork on these pages harkens back to his early Amazing Spider-Man days and even his work at Charlton Comics a decade later. They were created in ink over graphite on a bright white Bristol board with an image area of 8" X 11". Signed and dated 2015 on Page 1. In Excellent condition.