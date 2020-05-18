Steve Geppi's Lack of Social Media Filter - and Backing the Comeback.

Steve Geppi is the CEO and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors, the largest physical distributor of pop culture in the world. The distributor was closed to new products for a couple of months due to the recent pandemic but is roaring back to full distribution this week in comic stores across the world. As a result of this, Steve Geppi has taken a far more prominent position, doing interviews, appearing on people's YouTube channels – including the massively watched Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith, watched by millions. He has been putting himself out there to help #backthecomeback and raise awareness that comic book stores will be back in business with comics from all publishers in the coming weeks.

This greater profile has also led some to see what else Steve Geppi has to say, including his social media feed. Put it this way, the septuagenarian Steve Geppi is as sharp as a tack when it comes to comics and the distribution thereof, but less so at keeping his private and public life separate on social media.

So when Geppi posts messages of appreciation to adult performers online, it's only a click away. Now, Bleeding Cool would like to affirm that these are generally performers who Geppi already knows and who know him. His messages are not unwelcome; indeed, like those from others, they are sought after.

I am aware that such messages are being passed around the comics industry, strewn of context, accompanied by some unkind words from certain people. But the messages are entirely in keeping appropriateness with the tweet to which they reply. These are wolf whistles, directed to a stripper performing on stage, not someone walking on the street. I have not heard of any stories in which Steve Geppi has treated women at work, or within the pop culture industry, with anything but respect.

Also, life is short, and frankly, Steve Geppi probably doesn't care what you think. He's been around, he's seen it all, he's not hurting anyone and who would deny him a little fun?

It may be an idea in future, as the sole owner of the biggest – and for many – only comic book distributor around, with more eyes on him than ever, to consider maintaining distinct social media accounts, purely for appearance's sake. One for work and one for… play. Because at least we know that Steve isn't just after one thing.

There's also baseball!

Some tweets have been deleted since we started this article, but all were verified before publication.