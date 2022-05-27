Steve Mannion's Fearless Dawn in Asylum Press August 2022 Solicits

Steve Mannion is launching his Fearless Dawn series from Asylum Press in their August 2022 solicitations. Both the first issue of the mini-series (with a signed variant cover) and the previously-crowdfunded collection of Fearless Dawn short stories in an accompanying one-shot. "Fearless Dawn is a tongue-in-cheek comedic homage to silver age comics featuring retro-style heroine Fearless Dawn, a cute scantily-clad young woman who battles Nazis, monsters, and other strange creatures in the 1960's."

FEARLESS DAWN #1 (OF 4) CVR A MANNION

ASYLUM PRESS

JUN221305

JUN221306 – FEARLESS DAWN #1 (OF 4) CVR A MANNION SGN ED – 9.99

(W) Steve Mannion (A / CA) Steve Mannion

Get the first printing of this amazing series while it lasts! Jet riding good girl Fearless Dawn battles her arch nemesis Helga Von Krause in this mini-series from Steve Mannion. Fearless Dawn infiltrates the vaunted "Manitoba Sector" to discover the secret behind Helga's chemically-induced Nazi Monsters. Meanwhile, all is not well back at home base when Fearless Dawn's boss discovers our hero has broken probation and flown the coop! Join us now as Mannion's beautifully rendered comic book tale unfolds in full-color glory! Fans of Mannion's The Bomb will love his new action-packed series.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 2.95

FEARLESS DAWN SHORTS ONE SHOT CVR A MANNION

ASYLUM PRESS

JUN221307

(W) Steve Mannion (A / CA) Steve Mannion

Hey Folks! We're back! Hyuck! Hyuck! Delivering this one-shot issue of Fearless Dawn's "Shorts". Featuring five all-new short stories and 30 pages of content! All your favorite Fearless Dawn Universe characters re-enacting short stories from history, legend, and folklore… in "RunN" we freak-out as Fearless Dawn encounters some ghouls and ghosties from the Haunted Devils Den! In "General Mud" FD defeats every army in sight! Flip out when you witness "Jack the Ripper" meeting his match! In "Fight" Fearless dawn takes on her arch-nemesis Helga again for a duel to end all duels!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99