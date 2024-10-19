Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: charles soule, steve mcniven

Steve McNiven & Charles Soule Do An Old Man Daredevil Comic

Charles Soule and Steve McNiven's dark future epic, Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, begins in April 2025. And announced at NYCC.

Article Summary Charles Soule and Steve McNiven team up for Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, out April 2025.

Set in a dark future, Matt Murdock reclaims his powers to fight evil.

McNiven returns to Marvel for his first major project in nearly a decade.

Inspired by Frank Miller, the series aims for bold storytelling and daring risks.

Charles Soule and Steve McNiven's dark future epic, Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, begins in April 2025. Which is a bit of the way into the future, but this will go further. Announced at the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski Panel at New York Comic Con, Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell will mark McNiven's first major Marvel Comics work in nearly a decade. Joining him is no stranger to Hell's Kitchen—Charles Soule, who had a classic run on Daredevil in 2015. Following their work together on Death of Wolverine, this creative team reunited on a future Daredevil in the same spirit as what McNiven did with Mark Millar on Old Man Logan. Set in a Marvel Universe future on the brink of collapse, the series introduces a grizzled, older version of Matt Murdock…

"Years into the future, a powerless Matt Murdock is no longer Daredevil, but he's still the Man Without Fear! Doing whatever he can to help those in need in a city broken beyond repair, he'll finally be able take the fight to where it matters most when something catastrophic happens causing his powers to miraculously return. With no one by his side, Daredevil has little chance against the evil permeating every corner until Captain America entrusts him with a mission to safeguard the world's only hope… "I know whatever idea I write is going to be executed masterfully by Steve, and that level of trust allows you to take a lot of risks," Soule said. "It's been a really interesting process because the way we made it is something I wouldn't do with an artist that I didn't have this level of collaboration and trust with. We've been working on this book for four years, and that time has been well spent." "I started out by going why are not more people learning from Frank [Miller] and the storytelling he does," McNiven said. "I was inspired by his work on Dark Knight Returns. To a certain degree, the structure of a 16 panel grid forces you to do different storytelling techniques."

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

On Sale April 2024

