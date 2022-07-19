Steve Niles, David Dastmalchian Pen Horror Crossover at Dark Horse

Criminal Macabre and Count Crowley will crossover in a new one-shot from Dark Horse Comics in October. Criminal Macabre/Count Crowley: From The Pit They Came will be written by Steve Niles and David Dastmalchian, with art by Lukas Ketner and colors by Lauren Affe.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 19, 2022)— Horror luminaries Steve Niles (Criminal Macabre) and David Dastmalchian (Count Crowley – Writer; The Suicide Squad – Actor) are teaming up to write the Criminal Macabre/Count Crowley: From The Pit They Came one-shot! Count Crowley artist Lukas Ketner and colorist Lauren Affe return to provide art for the not-to-miss horror event of the season! What could be more dicey than a monster hunter with a self-destructive streak? TWO monster hunters with self-destructive streaks! Plop them both into the weirdly wonderful world of fan conventions as they seek to capture a rampaging creature from deep beneath the earth, and the good times will really get rolling! Storied creature catcher, Cal McDonald joins forces (kind of) with novice beast buster Jerri Bartman in the Criminal Macabre/Count Crowley: From The Pit They Came!

Steve Niles had the following to say about Criminal Macabre/Count Crowley: From The Pit They Came:

Working with David and Lukas has been a thrill and way too much fun. Everything came together so smoothly by the time we were finished I wanted to keep going. I hope people enjoy the crossover half as much as I enjoyed working on it.

And David Dastmalchian added:

I remember discovering Criminal Macabre in Graham Crackers comics in Chicago and immediately knowing I'd found a new favorite title. Steve Niles has inspired and entertained me for many years and the chance to collaborate with him on a story that unites our flawed heroes has been a highlight in my writing journey.

Criminal Macabre/Count Crowley: From The Pit They Came will be in stores on October 26th.