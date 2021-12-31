Strangers Returns To Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics In January

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And he has now released his release schedule for January 2022, with the return of Strangers.

STRANGERS 7: THE RETURN OF HOMICRON

story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Alfredo Macall & Nestor Vargas; cover by Nestor Vargas.

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-111-4.

7 x 10 TPB. 94 p. b&w – US$12.95.

THE SEA KING, a young naval officer who gained the power to breathe underwater thanks to his uncle's experiments… MARINO and EGA, two "kidz" from the alien sunken city of Kosmos with their own strange aquatic powers… MISS METEOR, a scientist who traveled to the negative dimension of Zhud where she gained cosmic powers in a freak accident… THE ZORR-KO, a powerful android built millions of years ago by the mighty Fomore civilization and abandoned on Earth… These characters, all "strangers," have been brought together by TANKA, a former jungle lord recruited by entities from our planet's farthest future and now empowered to protect our world from extra-terrestrial menaces. In this seventh volume of Strangers, the mission of our heroes is to travel to the Kosmos to reclaim the water component of the powerful Kera weapon, and to Zhud to rescue their fellow Stranger Homicron, while thwarting the evil schemes of two would-be conquerors….

STRANGERS 1: STRANGERS IN A STRANGE LAND

story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Manuel Garcia, Fernando Blanco, Javier Pina, Eduardo Alpuente, Peru Bros, cover by Manuel Garcia.

7×10 tpb, 160 p. color

ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-299-3 – US$34.95

HOMICRON is a NASA scientist whose body is inhabited by a mysterious alien from planet Alpha. STARLOCK is the former servant of supremely powerful cosmic entities who has managed to escape from his Martian prison and is hiding on Earth. FUTURA is a mysterious woman from a parallel dimension. JALEB is the secretive agent of a Galactic Federation of telepaths. JAYDEE is a teenage, alien metamorph, abandoned on Earth as a baby, and who may well be the deadliest killing machine in the universe… These characters, all "strangers" to Earth, are brought together by TANKA, a former jungle lord who has been recruited by entities from our planet's farthest future to be their "time agent" and is now empowered to protect our world from extra-terrestrial menaces.