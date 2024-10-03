Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged:

Supergirl's 8th Grade Adventures by Landry Q. Walker & Eric Jones

Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade by Landry Q. Walker and Eric Jones was published by DC Comics in 2008/2009.

Article Summary Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade returns, a middle-grade classic revamped for new readers.

Originally a six-issue miniseries, it captures Supergirl's chaotic transition to Earth and 8th grade.

Renowned creators Landry Q. Walker and late Eric Jones bring humor, action, and heart to the story.

Release slated for August 2025, offering young readers an inspiring superhero journey in paperback.

Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade by Landry Q. Walker and Eric Jones was published by DC Comics in 2008/2009. It was, one might say, ahead of its time, Fifteen years ahead to be precise. A middle-grade Supergirl story part of the Johnny DC kids imprint at a time when comics weren't for kids anymore. Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade was cancelled after six issues, and the young Kara never got to graduate. Walker and Jonesn went on to co-create the mature readers title Danger Club from Image Comics. And now that comics are for kids again, DC Comics is repackaging it for the bookstore and bookfair market once more as part of their new line of YA and MG graphic novels that have been doing very well. Artist Eric Jones sadly didn't live to see the justification of his vision, he died in 2022.

"Meet Linda Lee, a.k.a Kara Zor-El, the newest kid on the planet! Find out how an ordinary girl from Krypton became the most extraordinary girl on Earth. If you think life is tough as a hero, try being in the eighth grade! Super-strength, the ability to fly, and extra-speedy reflexes should make a kid's life easier, but they only seem to complicate things for Supergirl. Life gets even more messy when a new enemy named Belinda Zee shows up. Suddenly, facing down super-villains doesn't seem so bad. Arch-frenemies, scheming faculty, an intergalactic orange kitty, and a flying horse are just a few things that come Linda's way. Will Supergirl even make it to graduation? "New York Times bestselling author Landry Q. Walker has been making stories happen for over twenty-five years. He has worked on well-known properties such as Star Wars, Batman, Supergirl, Frozen, The Incredibles, the Avengers, and many more. He's also the author of the all-ages book series titled Project Terra, and writer of several creator owned comics including Danger Club and The Last Siege. Eric Jones (1971–2022) was an artist of Batman, Supergirl, Star Wars, Danger Club, Pepper Page, and perhaps best known for co-creating the Little Gloomy comic book series for Slave Labor Graphics and Danger Club for Image."

Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade by Landry Q. Walker & Eric Jones, on sale August 5, 2025, ISBN 9781799501978; $12.99

Middle Grade (8-12)

