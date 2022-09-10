Little Gloomy & Danger Club Co-Creator Eric Jones Dies At 51

Comic book writer Landry Q Walker, posted about the tragic death of his artistic partner and co-creator of Danger Club, Eric Jones, at the age of 51. He wrote "I will have much more to say on this soon. But right now I don't have the words. Eric Jones – my collaborator in art for over 30 years, my friend, my family – has died unexpectedly. Artist of Batman, Supergirl, Star Wars, Danger Club, Pepper Page, And so many many more things…"

Eric Jones drew small press comics in the nineties and noughties written by Landry Q Walkers, such as Filthy Habits from Aeon Comics, and Tron, X-Ray Comics, The Super Scary Monster Show and Little Gloomy from Slave Labor Graphics, and Disney's Comic Zone before being picked up to draw Walker's stories on Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the Eighth Grade in 2008, as well as Batman: The Brave And The Bold, and Star Wars Adventures before launching their creator owned comic book series The Danger Club from Image Comics as well as recently drawing their graphic novel The Infinite Adventures of Supernova Volume 1: Pepper Page Saves the Universe! from First Second Books and was at work on subsequent volumes. Little Gloomy was also adapted into a TV cartoon, renamed Scary Larry, for the French market on Canal+ in 2012, later dubbed into English for the American market in 2017 on KidsClick.

Much loved in the comics industry, the news has been received with shock, with condolences, and commiserations being offered to Walker. Eric Jones' last tweet was yesterday, was reacting to (false) news that Travis Charest had passed away, as well as approving of the sketch comedy group Whitest Kids U' Know finishing their animated film Mars, after the death of their member Trevor Moore, using all of his recorded dialogue. It is likely that friends and colleagues may wish to do similar for Eric.