Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Preview: Hades Meets His Match

In Absolute Wonder Woman #6, Diana faces off against an angry Hades after defying the gods. Plus, a special backup story featuring Li'l Diana! Check out the preview.

Diana defies the gods and faces an enraged Hades in a gripping tale of fate and defiance.

Guest arc by Mattia De Iulis shines with a delightful Li'l Diana backup from Kelly Thompson.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #6

DC Comics

0125DC030

0125DC031 – Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Sean Gordon Murphy Cover – $5.99

0125DC032 – Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Joshua Sway Swaby Cover – $5.99

0125DC033 – Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Jenny Frison Cover – $5.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Mattia De Iulis, Dustin Nguyen (CA) Hayden Sherman

THE SHOCKING ORIGIN OF DIANA'S DEADLY WEAPONS! Diana defied the will of the gods in leaving Hell, and Hades, lord of the underworld, takes that personally…but when he interrogates her, her tales surprise him. Will it change her fate? Kicking off a two-part guest arc from the breakout artist of The Cull, Mattia De Iulis–and featuring a surprising and delightful backup tale of Li'l Diana by series writer Kelly Thompson and superstar artist Dustin Nguyen!

In Shops: 3/26/2025

SRP: $4.99

