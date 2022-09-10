Superman: Son of Kal-El #15 Preview: Jay's Mommy Issues

Jay's mommy issues could be his undoing when Bendix uses her against him in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #15. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #15

DC Comics

0722DC186

0722DC187 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #15 David Talaski Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

This is it! The ultimate battle pitting Superman and the forces of The Truth against Bendix and his monstrous machinations has begun! But victory will be an uphill climb for our heroes as they lay siege to Gamorra. Plus…the smooch heard 'round the world.

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

