Superman/Spider-Man Covers: Art Adams, Olivier Coipel & Josh Middleton

A few new Superman/Spider-Man covers from Arthur Adams, Olivier Coipel and Josh Middleton

Article Summary Spotlight on new open-order Superman/Spider-Man covers by Art Adams, Olivier Coipel, and Josh Middleton.

Get details on DC’s upcoming Superman/Spider-Man #1 crossover issue and its creative team lineup.

Preview unique variant covers previously revealed for Superman/Spider-Man’s anniversary event.

Legendary creators deliver eight all-new stories uniting Clark Kent and Peter Parker in epic adventures.

Bleeding Cool has been trying to be the king of running variant covers for the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man crossover being published by DC Comics next month, as well as a few internal pages to boot, from Jorge Jimenez and Jim Lee. But here are three more open-order covers I hadn't seen… and well as all the one's we previously ran below those… from Arthur Adams, Olivier Coipel and Josh Middleton.

Previously seen covers:

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

